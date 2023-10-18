Danti Secures $1.2 Million Contract from AFWERX to Empower U.S. Space Force with AI-Powered Data Search Capabilities

News provided by

Danti

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danti announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.2M focused on AI powered geospatial and broader data search for the Space Force to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now in October of 2023, Danti will continue its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the U.S. Defense and Intelligence communities," said Jesse Kallman, CEO and Founder of Danti. "Danti's cutting-edge natural language and AI-powered search capabilities will enable Guardians and Airman to easily search and discover imagery, analytics, reports, news, social media and many other diverse data types across NGA, Space Force, and commercial data partner repositories. With a simple, intuitive interface, Danti empowers expert and non expert users to find the precise information they need to support quick and effective decision-making."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Danti
Danti is the first Earth data search engine to enable expert and non-expert users to pose simple questions about physical places on our planet to access the breadth of information generated daily by satellites, drones, analytics firms, social media, and more. By incorporating the latest AI tools and decades of experience in different data types, Danti provides highly relevant information instantly. The team brings together expertise from government, enterprise data systems, and leaders from across the earth observation market. For more information, visit Danti.ai.

About AFRL 
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX
As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.  

SOURCE Danti

