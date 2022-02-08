Danya Dumbrill Joins Securitize as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, the digital asset securities firm, today announced that Danya Dumbrill has joined the firm as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff to CEO Carlos Domingo. In this role, Dumbrill will be responsible for developing and executing upon the company's strategy, growing the business while maintaining disciplined financial management, as well as identifying and executing upon strategic partnerships and M&A opportunities.

Danya brings a wealth of top-shelf industry experience to the role. Most recently she was Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff for QED Investors, a premier fintech venture capital firm, and prior to that, she held a similar position in Two Sigma's Insurance Quantified business, where she helped build a commercial insurance fintech for one of the world's largest quantitative hedge funds. She has also served in leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, including as Global Chief of Staff and Head of Finance for the Operations unit of its Investment Management Division. Danya began her Wall Street career in equity research covering the software sector at Goldman Sachs and AllianceBernstein.

Danya holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. She received her undergraduate degree from Pomona College.

"Danya is a highly experienced leader with a wealth of experience at the intersection of finance and technology and I could not be more excited that she has joined our team," said Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo. "The Securitize team has doubled in size over the past year and we are very proud of the caliber of leaders and professionals who have joined our mission of democratizing the private capital markets."

"The traditional financial system is being rapidly digitized, which creates many opportunities to democratize and unlock the potential of capital markets, especially alternative assets," said Dumbrill. "I have watched Securitize's evolution over the past four years from start-up to, now, end-to-end platform for investor validation, securities issuance, secondary trading, and digital asset management, and I am very excited to be a part of, and help chart the growth, of this groundbreaking business."

About Securitize



Securitize is a digital asset securities firm with a mission to provide investors with access to invest in and trade alternative investments, and for companies to raise capital, manage shareholders, and offer shareholders liquidity. Securitize has pioneered a fully digital, regulatory compliant, end-to-end platform for issuing, managing and trading digital asset securities, with over 200 businesses and 400,000+ investors already connected, and nearly $500 million in current-value digital asset securities issued on the Securitize platform. Securitize is comprised of Securitize, Inc. and its subsidiaries Securitize, LLC (an SEC-registered transfer agent), Securitize Capital, LLC, and Securitize Markets, LLC (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC , and operator of the company's alternative trading system, Securitize Markets). Learn more at http://www.securitize.io .

