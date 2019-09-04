Danze® by Gerber Expands Product Offering with Pull-Down Prep Faucets to Complement Decorative Kitchen Collections

Built to marry style with the highest standards of performance and technology, the new prep faucets are the perfect complement to their standard size counterparts, just in a smaller footprint. Offering added functionality at a smaller scale, the faucets provide coordinated solutions for open concept kitchens with multiple sinks, or as a stand-alone faucet for small scale kitchens, bar areas, extended-stay hospitality applications, and the like.

"The expansion of the product line allows us to offer more flexibility in coordinated kitchen solutions," said Tony Favilla, Vice President Sales & Marketing for Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC. "When you combine the appeal of such a functional solution with the traditional and transitional designs of the three collections, it allows for broad appeal across a multitude of segments and channels."

Available in the Draper®, Selene®, and Vaughn® collections, there are seven SKUs in total. All are available in Chrome and Stainless Steel finishes, with Vaughn also available in Satin Black. Features include Danze's proprietary SnapBack® Retraction System, easily adjustable GripLock® retraction weight, and a dual function sprayhead that offers the choice of a single, steady flow and a powerful spray. The spout swivel radius is 360° for Draper and Vaughn and 270° for Selene, and they have a maximum flow rate of 1.75 gpm at 60 psi.

From industry professionals to homeowners, Danze is a trusted name when it comes to design and function. For additional information on Danze by Gerber products, please visit www.danze.com.

About Danze® by Gerber

Danze® by Gerber is known in the kitchen and bath industry as a leader in product design and beautiful styling, with a portfolio that includes a range of kitchen and bath faucets, bath accessories and shower systems. Twenty years ago, the Danze brand joined the Gerber Plumbing Fixtures portfolio, bringing with it dozens of fixtures in a range of durable finishes. The marriage of Danze style with Gerber engineering makes the perfect blend of handcrafted, trusted performance on the inside and beautiful design on the outside.

The Gerber portfolio of brands offers complete commercial and residential kitchen and bath plumbing product lines. Founded by Max Gerber in 1932 in Chicago, Gerber maintains its commitment to providing dependable products and service to plumbing partners throughout North America. The Gerber product line includes nearly 900 residential and commercial kitchen and bathroom plumbing fixture and fitting products and is known for innovative endurance.

Contact:

Alaine Bollinger

BD&H Marketing

704-699-1256

SOURCE Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

Related Links

http://www.danze.com

