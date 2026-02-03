ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Finance, one of the leading names in DeFi trading, launched podcasts as a new communications format, designed to foster open and meaningful conversations within its community and the broader decentralized finance industry.

The first episode in the new series of podcasts, titled "DAO on Trial: Code vs Humans", brought together leading voices from the sector to unpack one of the most debated questions in the industry today: how is DAO governance meant to be shaped, and what is happening inside DAOs today?

DAO on Trial: Curve Finance Discusses the Future of DAOs in a Podcast with Industry Leaders

The panel featured Michael Egorov, Founder of Curve Finance, alongside Marc Zeller, Founder of the Aave Chan Initiative (ACI), and Gabriel Shapiro, Founder of MetaLeX. The conversation was moderated by Gerrit Hall, Co-Founder of Leviathan News.

Recent governance debates, including Curve DAO's funding proposal votes and renewed discussions around tokenholder rights within Aave DAO, have highlighted growing tensions around accountability, legal clarity, and decentralization.

Set against this backdrop, "DAO on Trial: Code vs Humans" aimed to cut through the noise and explore the real challenges of building DeFi platforms, backed by the expert perspectives from those actively shaping the space.

The panel discussed differences between "pure" DAOs and loosely governed models, the idea of DAO self-sovereignty, and how on-chain governance supports transparency and accountability. The conversation also covered legal structures around DAOs and the role of incentives, including vote-escrow designs.

The podcast is aimed at builders, DAO contributors, investors, and anyone navigating the fast-evolving DeFi governance landscape.

The episode is now available on the Curve Finance YouTube channel, making it accessible to a global audience: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0ukiwNhLcc

About Curve Finance

Curve Finance is one of the largest DeFi protocols, specializing in stablecoin trading with minimal fees and slippage. Launched in 2020, it has grown into a full ecosystem with liquidity pools, lending markets, its own stablecoin (crvUSD), and DAO governance, becoming a key infrastructure layer for Ethereum and other EVM networks.

Contact

Сurve Finance

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875923/Curve_Finance_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Curve Finance