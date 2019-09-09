DAO.Casino Undertakes Rebranding Strategy

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DAO.Casino Blockchain development team has decided to undertake a rebranding strategy for better positioning of the product on the blockchain market.

DAO.Casino is a blockchain infrastructure provider for gambling and other games, which ensures high transaction speeds and unprecedented levels of unpredictability using its unique random number generator. Given its nature as a blockchain infrastructure product developer, DAO.Casino will be undergoing a rebranding to better present the product before target market audiences.

DAO.Casino

The blockchain market is a competitive environment, in which DAO.Casino has a number of completive advantages, such as high transaction speeds, the availability of a working product, and the upcoming launch of the Mainnet. As such, having a corresponding brand name that would field the product before potential users and present it in the media in the proper light is a crucial element of the company's marketing strategy.

The development team has overviewed the marketing strategy and come to the decision that the current name of the brand does not correspond to the media image the DAO.Casino Blockchain should have to ensure maximum coverage and to avoid ambiguity or erroneous direct associations with the gambling industry. We have surveyed our community's opinions on the matter of the name-change and chosen a name that we think will best reflect the image of the DAO Blockchain solely as a blockchain infrastructure provider. As such, DAObet has been chosen as the final name to ensure optimal product positioning.

With a large number of important announcements coming up in the near future, the development team is confident that having an easily recognizable name that can be associated with the blockchain industry is a vital component of product placement. The new brand name will allow the company to avoid any associations with the gambling industry and ensure its positioning as a valuable and competitive product on the blockchain infrastructure market.

