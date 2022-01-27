DAON ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO FACILITATE SAFE PASSENGER TRAVEL

"We are committed to using technology to enhance the guest experience and are very pleased with the initial results from the VeriFLY pilot," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "The faster we can make the terminal check-in process, the faster our guests can get to the fun on board."

How do Travelers use VeriFLY? After creating a secure profile on your mobile device, the VeriFLY app will prompt you to confirm the details of your trip, including a) flight information, and b) a vaccine health credential and/or negative COVID-19 test that fulfills your travel destination's requirements. As you verify each required element for travel, the app verifies that your test matches your destination's requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message. A traveler will thus have confidence that they meet the destination's COVID-19 requirements before they start their travel journey. This simple message will also help streamline the check-in and documentation verification process at the airport before your departure. The message also provides you with reminders when your travel window is coming to a close or once your credential has expired.

"Carnival has long been recognized as a leader in leisure travel, providing their guests with an outstanding vacation experience," said Daon CEO Tom Grissen. "Daon is pleased to be able to assist Carnival with our VeriFLY digital wallet so that they can continue to provide a seamless travel journey for their guests."

VeriFLY is developed and managed by the biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions provider, Daon. VeriFLY offers travelers a secure and simple way to confirm their destination's COVID-19 requirements. After creating a secure profile on the VeriFLY app, Daon verifies that the customer's data matches a country's requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message. This simple message streamlines the check-in and documentation verification process before departure. The app also provides travelers with reminders when their travel window is coming to a close or once their credential has expired. Learn more by visiting www.myverifly.com.

Daon, www.daon.com , is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and seamless travel. Daon's IdentityX® platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user's identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer through any medium with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship,Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

