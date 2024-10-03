Daoyuan Li Appointed Chief Technology Officer at Finquest to Drive Innovation in AI and Private Company Data

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finquest, a global leader in AI-driven private company data and deal sourcing solutions, announces the appointment of Daoyuan Li as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A key driver of Finquest's AI and data strategy for over 5 years, Daoyuan now steps into this expanded role to lead the company's next phase of innovation.

Daoyuan Li, CTO of Finquest

With a PhD in Machine Learning and a strong background in technology innovation, Daoyuan has been instrumental in building and scaling Finquest's AI and Data teams to over 30 specialists, solidifying the company's position at the forefront of AI-enriched private company data. Daoyuan's international experience has also helped cultivate a world-class R&D team.

"I'm very proud of what the team has achieved thus far and excited for this new chapter. I'm also deeply grateful for the trust that the founders are putting in me," said Daoyuan, "AI is a fast-moving field of science and constantly innovating is paramount to the success of any AI-first offering. The ideas that we're working on are incredibly exciting. They will further reshape the landscape of private company data, making it faster to discover hidden companies, and increasingly straightforward."

"Daoyuan has been instrumental in driving our AI capabilities, and we are confident that his leadership as CTO will propel Finquest to new heights," said Tanguy Lesselin, CEO of Finquest. "His vision for the future of AI-enriched private company data aligns perfectly with our ambitions as we enter this exciting new phase of growth."

Daoyuan succeeds Jérôme, Finquest's co-founder and former CTO, who has been a vital part of the company for 8+ years. Jérôme will transition to a non-executive role on the Board of Directors, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support.

"Jérôme's contributions have been invaluable in shaping Finquest's foundation and driving its differentiation in the market," added Tanguy. "We are grateful for his continued partnership and insight as we move forward."

Under Daoyuan's leadership, Finquest is well-positioned to push the boundaries of innovation in private company data, enhancing its market-leading position.

About Finquest

Finquest leverages data x AI + people to source proprietary M&A deals for Private Equity and Corporates. Their unrivalled database makes 200M+ private companies discoverable, worldwide. For more information, visit www.finquest.com.

