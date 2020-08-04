DAP Extreme Stretch Acrylic Urethane Sealant Now Available in 13 Colors

Extreme Stretch is specially formulated to provide exceptional flexibility and superior adhesion to a wide variety of building materials. It can fill gaps up to 3 inches wide and stretches up to 600% for an extremely durable seal that won't crack. DAP has expanded the Extreme Stretch product line to include 12 new colors designed to match the most common building substrates for windows, doors and siding. The new color assortment now includes white, clear, almond, tan, limestone, woodtone, dark brown, gray, slate gray, iron stone, redwood, pine green and black.

The premium performance sealant is ideal for all types of users such as window, door and siding installers, professional painters, general contractors, remodelers, home builders and do-it-yourselfers who want a versatile, waterproof and weatherproof seal that is easy to use and guaranteed for life.

"Extreme Stretch provides excellent flexibility to move with your house without cracking or losing adhesion," said Justin Lingenfelser, Product Manager at DAP. "With the addition of 12 new colors, you can get that professional finish quickly without the need to paint. When it comes to finishing a crown molding installation or mounting a window or door, Extreme Stretch has the performance you need for a durable, long-lasting seal."

Extreme Stretch is ideal for a wide variety of applications both inside and outside, such as sealing around windows, doors, siding, trim, baseboards, molding and more. It is available at a variety of local home improvement retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.dap.com.

About DAP Products Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

For more information about DAP products and applications, visit our website at www.dap.com.

SOURCE DAP Products Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dap.com

