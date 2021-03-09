DAP® Launches Its First Spray Foam Designed for Arts & Crafts Enthusiasts

"DAP Craft Foam is easy-to-use, multi-purpose and extremely functional, allowing users to create items at a fraction of the cost of their ready-made counterparts," said Kevin Corcoran, senior product manager at DAP. "With Craft Foam, the opportunities for creativity are endless."

Bright white in color, Craft Foam expands to double its initial size when sprayed and cures to a hard, rigid surface that can be easily manipulated with its ability to be carved, sanded and painted. Dry to the touch in just 10 minutes and cuttable after one hour, the new spray foam allows crafters to easily design, shape and color their creations.

Craft Foam is the ideal solution for a multitude of DIY crafts and projects, such as artificial plants and flower arrangements, holiday décor, faux coral for aquariums, model train scenery such as mountains, tunnels and landscapes, and carving and creating props for parade floats, school plays and performances. It can even be used to create DIY packing material, as it can form to the shape of delicate or breakable items to protect them during the shipping process.

DAP Craft Foam comes in a 12 oz. aerosol spray can and includes a stop and start adapter and an extra straw that provides users up to six weeks of reuse for multiple projects and less waste. Craft Foam will be available for purchase at Michaels and other retailers nationwide in February 2021.

About DAP Products Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.



For more information about DAP products and applications, visit our website at www.dap.com.

