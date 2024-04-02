DAP Launches Only Premium Hybrid Construction Adhesive Available in 28-Fluid Ounce Cartridge

HD Max Features Polyurethane Strength with Ability to Bond in Extreme Temperatures

BALTIMORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAP, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, is introducing the new HD Max Construction Adhesive, a premium hybrid formula with polyurethane strength that provides superior durability and powerful adhesion even in extreme temperatures. Built for the toughest applications, DAP's HD Max is the first hybrid construction adhesive on the market available in a 28-Fluid Ounce cartridge, making it an excellent value hybrid formula for pros looking to accomplish larger jobs.

DAP HD Max Construction Adhesive DAP HD Max Construction Adhesive

"DAP formulated HD Max to provide hard-working pros with a premium hybrid formula that would be a workhorse adhesive for many projects, in many conditions," said Matt Nolder, Adhesives Product Manager at DAP. "The 28-fluid ounce cartridge makes HD Max the perfect combination of value and performance, offering pros a hybrid solution for larger jobs."

Featuring polyurethane strength, HD Max bonds virtually everything – from non-porous substrates like aluminum, PVC, and mirror to porous, textured materials like brick, concrete and drywall – with exceptional adhesion and superior durability in both indoor and outdoor environments. Whether working in scorching heat or freezing cold, HD Max rises to the challenge with its ability to bond in extreme temperatures, as it can be gunned out and bond anywhere from 0-120 degrees Fahrenheit. Its low odor formula also makes it ideal for interior use.

HD Max not only redefines construction adhesive value, but also elevates user experience with its ability to adhere to wet surfaces while being easy to gun and control. In addition, HD Max goes above and beyond by delivering a solid and waterproof bond that's reliable and flexible. From landscape and tub surround to mirror, marble and granite installation, its durable and long-lasting bond makes it the go-to solution for a variety of projects.

"DAP's new HD Max alleviates project limitations pros face from typical hybrid construction adhesive cartridge sizing. HD Max's 28-fluid ounce cartridge allows them to tackle large projects and a wide variety of applications with just one hybrid product," added Nolder.

DAP HD Max is part of a high-performance line up of adhesives that provide strong, long-lasting bonds. The family of products includes Heavy Duty, All Purpose, Drywall, Foamboard and Subfloor construction adhesives. HD Max is available in 9 fl oz and 28 fl oz cartridges at select hardware stores and lumber yards nationwide. For more information, visit www.DAP.com.

About DAP Global Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For over 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

For more information about DAP products and applications, visit our website at www.dap.com.

SOURCE DAP Global Inc.