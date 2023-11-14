DAP Revolutionizes Spray Foam Application with First 1-Component Broadcast Spray Foam

DAP Global Inc.

14 Nov, 2023

Save energy with this all new 1-Component Foam that sprays like 2-Component foams while air-sealing and insulating

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAP, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, is transforming spray foam application with the introduction of the first of its kind 1-Component broadcast spray foam: Wall & Cavity Foam with Wide Spray Applicator. Using the latest in polyurethane sealant technology, Wall & Cavity Foam is a spray ready, easy-to-use, single canister solution with 2-Componenet spray foam versatility.

DAP Wall & Cavity Foam
DAP Wall & Cavity Foam
DAP Wall & Cavity Foam
DAP Wall & Cavity Foam

"Pros and DIYers alike have long been using complex, two-part foam spray systems that are difficult to set up and challenging to use, which is why we set out to create a convenient, one-part alternative that would make spray foam application a simpler process," said Dana Chin, Senior Product Manager at DAP Global Inc. "DAP Wall & Cavity Foam with Wide Spray Applicator sprays like 2-Component foam while air-sealing and insulating without mix ratio concerns, making sealing air gaps and cracks virtually effortless."

Wall & Cavity Foam is always on ratio, using a unique formula and application method to provide outstanding performance. It provides excellent thermal insulation, helping homeowners save money on their energy bills. It also features a wide temperature application of 40°F - 120°F, a high closed cell structure, and is Class A Fire-Rated, meeting building code.

Wall & Cavity Foam with Wide Spray Applicator features a low GWP foam formula and is compliant with U.S. and Canadian regulations. The patent pending, one-of-a-kind wide spray applicator provides a wide broadcast fan spray that is ideal for large surface area applications such as wall cavities, rim joists, attics and more. Its 8-foot hose is convenient for hard-to-reach areas, while the responsive flow control trigger provides flexibility, and the ergonomic grip makes it comfortable to handle and use. The ergonomic handle design makes it easy to switch between horizontal and vertical application, so users can maintain a comfortable grip whether they're framing or filling.

"What has historically been a complicated and even intimidating process will now be painless for pros and much more approachable for DIYers," added Chin.

DAP Wall & Cavity Foam is available in 10.5 lb., 20 lb. and 35 lb. canisters and can be found in Menards as well as select Home Depot stores and Industrial channels. For more information, visit www.DAP.com.

About DAP Global Inc.
Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For over 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

For more information about DAP products and applications, visit our website at www.dap.com.

SOURCE DAP Global Inc.

