Daphne Kwon To Join Meredith Corporation As Chief Strategy Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) – the leading media and marketing company reaching 185 million American consumers every month and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women across multiple platforms – announced today that Daphne Kwon has been hired as Meredith's new Chief Strategy Officer, effective November 4.

Daphne Kwon

Kwon will advise President and CEO Tom Harty and the senior leadership team in setting Meredith's strategic direction, with a particular focus on growing the company's digital activities. Kwon will also work closely with Chief Development Officer John Zieser on potential M&A opportunities. She will report to Harty.

Kwon fills a role previously held by Catherine Levene, who was promoted to Meredith's Chief Digital Officer earlier this year.

"Daphne has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments across a broad spectrum of companies varying from large media firms such as Disney to startups like Oxygen and Goop," Harty said. "Her background includes senior roles in corporate strategic planning, business development, corporate finance and serving as both a CEO and CFO. We are excited to have her join our leadership team as we continue to harness the enormous power and potential of our diversified media portfolio."

Kwon brings to Meredith significant experience driving key digital and media growth initiatives. While at Disney, she launched several new digital television networks. As Oxygen Media's initial CFO, Kwon grew revenues to $150 million, including substantial contributions from ecommerce and cable businesses. In a similar role at Goop, Kwon tripled revenue through the launch of ecommerce, digital sponsorship, and Goop-label beauty, publishing and apparel products. Most recently, Kwon served on the founding team as President and Chief Operating Officer at Betaworks Studios where she remains on the Board of Directors.

Kwon earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a BBA from the University of Michigan.

"I'm honored to be able to support the growth strategies of Meredith's iconic brands and media assets," Kwon said. "The strength of our beloved brands, coupled with Meredith's proven operational excellence, will allow us to lead the industry in new media and digital opportunities."

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets—including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland—and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional or national level.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

