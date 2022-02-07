Dapper Labs Announces Limited Edition AFC/NFC Conference Champion NFTs Featuring NFL Clubs Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams and the Super Bowl Champions

Releasing 2021 NFTs for each respective conference, the NFTs will become available at 12pm EST February 7, 2022, and will feature a visual of the conference's respective trophies, alongside the winning team's logo, the date, and score of the game celebrating the team's accomplishments. Additionally, 2021 NFTs will be made available the week after Super Bowl LVI to celebrate the Super Bowl winners. These limited edition NFTs will feature the Super Bowl logo, the winning team logo, and the date and score of the game. This inaugural NFT series will be minted by Dapper Labs and will be integrated into the upcoming NFL ALL DAY marketplace.

"Sports fans show their fandom in so many different ways, and collecting is such an intrinsic part of it," said Dave Feldman, SVP Marketing at Dapper Labs. "We're excited to be working alongside the NFL, to power up the NFL fan experience by offering these limited edition NFTs memorializing this year's Conference and Super Bowl Champions."

To access the drops, fans can visit http://nft.conferencechampions.nflallday.com/ where they will be able to join the queue for a chance to buy these commemorative NFTs (while supplies last) for $199.00 each for AFC/NFC championship NFTs and $299.00 each for Super Bowl NFTs.

For more information about the drop and how to purchase packs, please visit: http://nft.conferencechampions.nflallday.com

‍About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, building engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and producing new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies, and UFC. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more about Dapper Labs' products and mission, visit dapperlabs.com .

