Dapple Closes $30M Seed to Scale the Enterprise OS Cloud

With $100M in customer contracts, Dapple's funding will scale the operating system for AI infrastructure globally.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dapple, the operating system for AI infrastructure, today announced the close of a $30 million seed funding round backed by The Raptor Group and Ion Pacific. Five months from launch, Dapple has enterprise customers running production AI workloads in dedicated, single-tenant environments. The capital will accelerate global deployments and the expansion of the new category of AI infrastructure created by Dapple, the Enterprise OS Cloud.

Enterprises that require single-tenant capacity, deterministic performance, data residency and auditable governance have historically had only three options: spend years building it in-house, wait for limited hyperscaler capacity or rent raw compute without enterprise controls. Dapple has introduced a fourth option. The Enterprise OS Cloud is an operating system that sits above the fragmented stack and turns it into a single, governed deployment.

"For years, the enterprises with the most to deploy on AI had no good place to run it. The Enterprise OS Cloud ends that choice," said Tricia Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, Dapple. "We did not raise capital to build what exists today. We are building the next generation of enterprise AI infrastructure with over $100M in contracts to prove it. This new capital will help us scale exponentially."

The Enterprise OS Cloud is built around dedicated, in-country cloud environments, giving organizations more control over their data, stronger security , and predictable performance. The infrastructure is live today and carrying production AI workloads globally.

"We have backed category creators before. Dapple did the rare thing. It proved the category in production before it raised funds to scale. More than $100M in customer contracts in five months of operations is a market telling you it was waiting for this," said Jim Pallotta, Managing Director and Chairman, Raptor Group.

"The demand we see is global. Enterprises everywhere want to run AI inside their own borders, on infrastructure they control. " We are not aware of anyone else who can effectively deliver this," said Michael Joseph, Founding Partner, Ion Pacific. "Dapple can, and it is already live. That is why we backed this round."

Demand for AI infrastructure has outpaced available supply. Enterprises wanting hundreds or thousands of accelerators sit behind frontier-model customers consuming tens of thousands. The infrastructure exists, but not in a form most enterprises can deploy or operate at scale. Dapple closes that gap. The Enterprise OS Cloud puts dedicated, in-country infrastructure within reach of every enterprise, not only the largest model builders.

"Enterprises need infrastructure built for their own workloads, not a shared system that they rent by the hour. We built it dedicated and in-country for the individual enterprise, and it is carrying production load today," said Salam Al-Mosawi, Chief Operating Officer, Dapple.

ABOUT DAPPLE

Dapple created the Enterprise OS Cloud, a new category of AI infrastructure that sits between the public cloud and the private data center. Dedicated, in-country, single-tenant AI infrastructure for regulated enterprises and hypergrowth digital natives that cannot run production AI on shared cloud. Dapple was founded by Tricia Martinez and Salam Al-Mosawi, whose teams have collectively deployed over 300,000 accelerators across enterprise and hyperscaler environments.

Media contact

Connor Lynch

PANBlast for Dapple

[email protected]

SOURCE Dapple