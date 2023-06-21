dappOS Receives Investment from Binance Labs

dappOS

21 Jun, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 20th, Binance Labs announced to invest in dappOS. dappOS is a Web3 operating protocol that was previously selected as a finalist in Binance Labs Incubation program, Season5. The funding will be used to develop and optimize dappOS V2.

DappOS is the first Web3 operating protocol designed to make dApps as user-friendly as mobile Apps. Thanks to the dappOS solution based on account abstraction and executive network, dApps can easily integrate the dappOS solution and users can enjoy seamless and intuitive interaction with Web3 dApps from any chain. dappOS introduces a unified account feature to provide CeFi-like user experience and a complete decentralization at the same time.

In November 2022, dappOS was one of the 12 projects selected from over 900 projects to join Binance Labs Incubation Program Season 5. Leading protocols such as GMX, Perpetual, Benqi, QuickSwap, KyberSwap, Avalanche, Pangolin, MakerDAO, zkSync, and others have reached cooperation with dappOS and integrated dappOS MVP version.

