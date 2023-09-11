dappOS V2 goes live with Perpetual Protocol integrating dappOS technology

dappOS

11 Sep, 2023

dappOS V2 unified account enables users to access dApps from any chains, pay gas and bridging fees in any token and easily manage on-chain assets

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intent-centric operating protocol dappOS has announced the official launch of dappOS V2 with Perpetual Protocol integrating the dappOS solutions. dappOS V2 brings better functionality and user experience featuring a unified account, support for task dependency and a new bidding system.

Perpetual is a decentralized perpetual protocol deployed on Optimism. dappOS V2 solutions enable users to access and interact with Perpetual Protocol from other chains, such as BNB chain or Polygon, pay for gas and bridging fees in any tokens and easily verify the current and past transaction details.

Interaction with the Perpetual Protocol from other chains usually involves numerous complicated and interdependent transaction steps. These can be easily completed with one signature and users can check all the details about the pending and completed transactions thanks to dappOS V2.

The bidding system in dappOS V2 incorporates advanced functionalities for bidding and billing. This system allows nodes to participate in the network and generate revenue from their services. Users can benefit from improved efficiency and affordability thanks to the choice of nodes to complete their transactions.

https://perp.dappos.com/ 

SOURCE dappOS

