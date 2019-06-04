Dapps Inc. to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dapps Inc. (Private: EBC) today announced that Vikal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Dapps Inc., will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference at 2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's annual Global Technology Conference showcases over 150 C-level executives and features keynote talks, company presentations, one-on-one meetings and thematic panel discussions, highlighting a wide range of topics on emerging and disruptive technologies. By invitation.

Dapps Inc.

The San Francisco-based software company leads the enterprise blockchain computing (EBC) category with next-generation CRM products. The company's sales, service, marketing, communication and contract applications are used by a global customer base that range from SMEs to Fortune500. Dapps has been featured by Bank of America Merrill Lynch alongside the Blockchain 9 since 2018.

Its flagship products include Dappsuite, Dappscape and Dappsync, to extend Salesforce to ethereum, hyperledger and corda blockchain networks. Dapps industry-specific applications were designed with Fortune 500 companies from Insurance, Financial Services, Retail, Hospitality/Loyalty, Oil & Gas, Supply Chain, Transport & Logistics. The company's dApps include Carmen CRM, Camila DSOA and Baton Messenger. While, Dapps products are designed for the Salesforce platform including Einstein AI and IoT, the company has a growing list of non-Salesforce customer-base.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed by contacting Kim Clooney of Investor Relations.

About Dapps Inc.

Since 2017, Dapps has driven innovation in customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise blockchain computing and intelligent technologies ― the building blocks for decentralized applications (dApps) to enable next-generation of sales, service, marketing and agreement applications and platforms. Its SaaS products are offered directly and via partnerships with Salesforce, Google, R3, TechM, and innovative blockchain companies, Dapps employees around the world are focused on building next-generations of CRM products to fundamentally redefine stakeholder engagement. For more information about how Dapps is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the Dapps Inc. (Private: EBC) website, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

Dapps, the Dapps Eye logo and the combination there of are trademarks of Dapps Incorporated. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

