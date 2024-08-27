DAP's Groundbreaking Wall & Cavity Widespray Foam Now Available in 20-ounce Can

Foam features a wide broadcast spray ideal for rim joist, touch-ups and targeted projects

BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAP, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, is expanding its Wall & Cavity Foam with Widespray Application line with the launch of a 20-ounce hand-held can. Wall & Cavity Foam is an easy-to-use and spray-ready, 1-Component spray foam solution that features the latest polyurethane sealant technology and offers the same broadcast spray versatility traditionally found in a 2-Component spray kit. The can's user-friendly design includes a patent-pending widespray adjustable applicator for horizontal and vertical spray jobs, and its simple setup and quick application saves users valuable time.

DAP Wall & Cavity Foam Aerosol

"At DAP we are constantly striving to enhance our Wall & Cavity Foam offerings based on feedback from Pros and DIYers. Our latest innovation, the 20-ounce Wall & Cavity Foam can, is designed to provide our customers with a foam solution that offers both convenience and performance," said Dana Chin, Senior Product Manager at DAP Global Inc. "This breakthrough product allows users to easily seal air gaps and insulate those narrow and hard to reach areas."

The Wall & Cavity Foam with Widespray Applicator consists of a unique formula and application method to deliver exceptional performance. The 20-ounce can is ideal for small surface area applications, such as rim joists, hard-to-reach areas, touchups in wall cavities, attics and crawl spaces, overhead spraying, and more. The can is equipped with a six-inch, initial widespray pattern that can be easily switched between horizontal and vertical spray applications. The flow controller feature offers a controlled and consistent spray pattern.

Wall & Cavity Foam contains a low GWP foam formula compliant with U.S. regulations. It offers excellent thermal insulation, which can help homeowners save money on their energy bills. It has a broad application temperature range of 40°F to 120°F, a high closed-cell structure, and is Class A Fire-Rated, meeting building code standards.

"Users simply shake the can, attach the applicator, adjust for horizontal or vertical spraying, turn the can upside down and spray 12 inches from the surface. Plus, it is compact and lightweight, enhancing your spraying experience," added Chin. "By adding this foam spray applicator to their home repair arsenal, both Pros and DIYers can protect homes from seasonal temperature changes and save on energy costs."

In addition to the new 20-ounce aerosol can, Wall & Cavity Foam is also available in 10.5 lb., 20 lb. and 35 lb. canisters and can be found in Menards as well as select Home Depot stores and Industrial channels. For more information, visit www.DAP.com.

About DAP Global Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For over 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

