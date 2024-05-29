DapuStor Emerges as Top 4 Enterprise SSD Supplier in China for 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, IDC, a well-known research institute, released the report of "China Enterprise Solid-State Drive Market Share, 2023". The report reveals that DapuStor has secured the fourth position in China's enterprise Solid-State Drive (SSD) market share for 2023 (PCIe/SATA SSD included). DapuStor's rapid ascent establishes it as a pivotal supplier in the China enterprise SSD market. Its exceptional market strategy, innovative product advantages, and remarkable growth rate have earned widespread recognition in the market.

According to the report, the global SSD industry is currently facing a historic challenge period, as macroeconomic slowdown and inventory adjustments have led to a significant decline in demand. Shipments and revenue in the SSD industry saw a substantial decrease in 2023. As the global economy enters a period of recovery and growth, demand is expected to further strengthen. Concurrently, chip manufacturers will continue to invest in the expansion or establishment of wafer fabs. The new upswing cycle commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The report also shows that the QLC NAND market continues its steady development. With NAND pricing rebounding in 2024, the intrinsic value of QLC pricing will become more apparent in solutions, thereby contributing to the adoption of QLC.

At the same time, the report indicates that many enterprises are continuing their initiatives in digital transformation, supporting the increasing adoption of emerging workloads such as artificial intelligence and machine learning over a period of time. As these trends persist, they will favor the widespread deployment of enterprise SSDs.

DapuStor High-end eSSD：The Loyal Choice of Top Tier Clients

Historic challenge periods are crucial moments that test the capabilities of companies. In 2023, the enterprise storage market faced unprecedented headwinds, yet DapuStor still achieved rapid growth in shipments, with a quick increase in market share in the Chinese enterprise SSD market, reflecting widespread recognition of DapuStor in the market.

Currently, DapuStor serves more than 500 customers, spanning telecommunications operators, cloud computing, internet, energy and power, finance, and banking sectors, covering a wide range of data centers and intelligent computing centers.

On the product front, DapuStor has consistently focused on providing high-performance, highly reliable enterprise storage drives. Our AFR data, with a quarterly average of less than 0.09% for three consecutive years, far exceeds industry standards. In terms of the supply chain, DapuStor has established manufacturing partnerships both domestically and internationally to fully support domestic and international customers. Additionally, DapuStor has deployed on-site technical support engineers domestically and internationally to respond to customer demands promptly, creating a better customer experience.

Founded in 2016, DapuStor chose from the start to make continuous high investments in product research and development and engage in extensive international ecological cooperation. Its outstanding innovation and high degree of openness are the two cornerstones that customers recognize in DapuStor's product solutions and business model. Also, as a representative of new productivity, since its establishment, DapuStor has continuously received strategic investment support from many well-known leading investment institutions and related industrial capital within the country.

In the future, DapuStor will continue to provide more power-efficient and stable enterprise SSD storage solutions for global customers, helping them better unleash the value of their data.

About DapuStor

DapuStor Corporation (DapuStor), founded in April 2016, is a leading expert in high-end enterprise solid-state drives (SSD), SOC, and edge computing-related products. With world-class R&D strength and over 400 team members, it has comprehensive capabilities from chip design and product development to mass production. Its products have been widely used in servers, telecom operators and data centers.

