Daqo New Energy Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Results

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Polysilicon production volume was 21,684 MT in Q3 2021, compared to 21, 102 MT in Q2 2021

in Q2 2021 Polysilicon sales volume was 21,183 MT in Q3 2021, compared to 21,060 MT in Q2 2021

Polysilicon average total production cost (1) was $6.84 /kg in Q3 2021, compared to $6.31 /kg in Q2 2021

was /kg in Q3 2021, compared to /kg in Q2 2021 Polysilicon average cash cost (1) was $5.96 /kg in Q3 2021, compared to $5.41 /kg in Q2 2021

was /kg in Q3 2021, compared to /kg in Q2 2021 Polysilicon average selling price (ASP) was $27.55 /kg in Q3 2021, compared to $20.81 /kg in Q2 2021

/kg in Q3 2021, compared to /kg in Q2 2021 Revenue was $585.8 million in Q3 2021, compared to $441.4 million in Q2 2021

in Q3 2021, compared to in Q2 2021 Gross profit was $435.2 million in Q3 2021, compared to $303.2 million in Q2 2021. Gross margin was 74.3% in Q3 2021, compared to 68.7% in Q2 2021

in Q3 2021, compared to in Q2 2021. Gross margin was 74.3% in Q3 2021, compared to 68.7% in Q2 2021 Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $292.3 million in Q3 2021, compared to $232.1 million in Q2 2021

in Q3 2021, compared to in Q2 2021 Earnings per basic American Depositary Share (ADS) (3) was $3.95 in Q3 2021, compared to $3.15 in Q2 2021

was in Q3 2021, compared to in Q2 2021 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) was $441.8 million in Q3 2021, compared to $311.7 million in Q2 2021. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (2) was 75.4% in Q3 2021, compared to 70.6% in Q2 2021

was in Q3 2021, compared to in Q2 2021. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 75.4% in Q3 2021, compared to 70.6% in Q2 2021 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $294.7 million in Q3 2021, compared to $234.5 million in Q2 2021

attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was in Q3 2021, compared to in Q2 2021 Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) was $3.98 in Q3 2021, compared to $3.18 in Q2 2021



Three months ended US$ millions except as indicated otherwise Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Revenues 585.8 441.4 125.5 Gross profit 435.2 303.2 45.3 Gross margin 74.3% 68.7% 36.0% Income from operations 421.7 292.4 33.3 Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders 292.3 232.1 20.8 Earnings per basic ADS(3) ($ per ADS) 3.95 3.15 0.29 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders 294.7 234.5 25.2 Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) ($ per ADS) 3.98 3.18 0.35 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) 441.8 311.7 51.6 EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2) 75.4% 70.6% 41.1% Polysilicon sales volume (MT) 21,183 21,060 13,643 Polysilicon average total production cost ($/kg)(1) 6.84 6.31 5.82 Polysilicon average cash cost (excl. dep'n) ($/kg)(1) 5.96 5.41 4.88

Notes: (1) Production cost and cash cost only refer to production in our polysilicon facilities. Production cost is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon in Xinjiang divided by the production volume in the period indicated. Cash cost is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon excluding depreciation expense, divided by the production volume in the period indicated. (2) Daqo New Energy provides EBITDA, EBITDA margins, adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic ADS on a non-GAAP basis to provide supplemental information regarding its financial performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this press release. (3) ADS means American Depositary Share. On November 17, 2020, the Company effected a change of the ratio of its ADSs to ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing five (5) ordinary shares. The earnings per ADS and number of ADS information have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the change for all periods presented.

Management Remarks

Mr. Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, commented, "We are very excited to report an excellent quarter with record-high production volume and net profit in the company's history. The strong end market environment, supported by favorable global policies to address climate change and rapidly increasing use of green energy, resulted in stronger-than-expected downstream demand that continues to push up polysilicon market prices. Our third quarter polysilicon ASP was $27.55/kg, a significant sequential improvement of more than 30% from $20.81/kg in the second quarter. The end market demand continues to be strong even under today's high-price module environment, and this has further raised polysilicon market prices to the current level of $33-$35/kg. Our production cost increased 8.4% quarter-over-quarter primarily due to the increase in silicon powder's cost. Excluding this impact, our production cost actually decreased by approximately 1% quarter-over-quarter. The increasing silicon powder cost will continue to impact our cost structure in the fourth quarter. However, with the strong market demand, so far, we have been able to pass down the majority of such cost increase to our customers. Over the past three weeks, we have seen silicon powder prices stabilizing and we expect they will gradually normalize in the first half of next year as the energy and emission controls could be somewhat relaxed compared to the fourth quarter of this year and new supply of silicon powder will start to enter the market."

"During the first three quarters of 2021, we generated $653 million of cash flow from operations. We repaid all our bank loans in the third quarter and reduced our debt to asset ratio to 18.2%. At the end of the third quarter, we had $661 million in cash and cash equivalents, $414 million in short-term investments which are low risk financial products, and $353.3 million in bank notes receivable which will mature in the next three to six months. This total liquidity of $1.4 billion is a strong foundation to support our expansion projects and future plans to reward our investors. The construction of our Phase 4B capacity expansion project is going smoothly according to schedule. We expect to complete the construction by the end of 2021 and ramp up to full capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2022."

"In the third and fourth quarter of this year, we have observed some volatility in the global energy market. Prices of almost all energy sources are going up quickly and significantly, including the prices of natural gas, oil, and coal. In many regions in China, many companies are required to shut down production from time to time due to the shortage of electricity supply and carbon emissions control. Fortunately, the Chinese government quickly responded to the challenging situation by accelerating coal production and allowing electricity prices for industrial users to float according to market, resulting in rising electricity prices. We expect these measures will further stimulate the solar end market for electricity generation in the near term. With solar already at grid parity broadly, higher fossil fuels make solar projects more competitive. In addition, according to the newly released policies, the usage of renewable energy will not be counted towards the energy usage quota, which will further promote renewable energy in the future. This also explains why the demand from industrial users for solar distributed generation is strong even in the current high-price module environment. On the other hand, because of the strict energy quota and carbon emission control, the overall expansion pace of the polysilicon industry will inevitably slow down. For example, as we are now in the process of identifying the location for our next expansion project, the energy quota issue becomes more and more challenging. We will be committed to using more renewable energy in our next polysilicon project in order to secure the energy quota, which will allow us to gradually realize the idea of 'green poly' or 'solar for solar'."

"This October, at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Kunming, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that the first step had been taken towards the construction of a huge 400 GW wind and solar park. Construction on the first phase, comprising 100 gigawatts of wind and solar in deserts in China is already underway. The full 400 GW project would be half finished by 2025. The Chinese government has also released policies to promote energy storage systems especially for water reservoirs storage in the near term. With all these plans and policies in place, it's very clear that China has made a strong determination supported by initial and detailed plans to build a new national energy infrastructure in which renewable energy will play a critical role. The newly announced policies and evolving energy market environment illustrate a vast potential market for solar in China which is much larger than previously anticipated. Therefore, we are very optimistic about solar PV's demand in the future and expect the polysilicon sector will continue to be one of the most favorable sectors in the foreseeable future, as polysilicon availability will remain as the main constraint and determinant for the future size of the solar end market."

Outlook and guidance

The Company produced 62,970 MT of polysilicon and sold approximately 63,714 MT of polysilicon in the first three quarters of 2021, representing full utilization level of the company's production facilities. For the full year of 2021, the Company's guidance on annual polysilicon production volume is at the level of approximately 83,000 to 85,000 MT, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.

This outlook reflects Daqo New Energy's current and preliminary view as of the date of this press release and may be subject to changes. The Company's ability to achieve these projections is subject to risks and uncertainties. See "Safe Harbor Statement" at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues

Revenues were $585.8 million, compared to $441.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $125.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in revenues as compared to the second quarter of 2021 as well as the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to higher ASPs and higher polysilicon sales volume.

Gross profit and margin

Gross profit was $435.2 million, compared to $303.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $45.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 74.3%, compared to 68.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and 36.0% in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher ASPs offset by slightly higher production cost.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $11.4 million, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses during the quarter included $2.0 million in non-cash share-based compensation costs related to the Company's share incentive plan, compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase as compared to the second quarter of 2021 as well as the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to expenses related to the IPO of Xinjiang Daqo.

Research and development expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1.9 million, compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Research and development expenses can vary from period to period and reflect R&D activities that take place during the quarter.

Income from operations and operating margin

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations was $421.7 million, compared to $292.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $33.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating margin was 72.0%, compared to 66.3% in the second quarter of 2021 and 26.6% in the third quarter of 2020.

Interest expense

Interest expense was $6.4 million, compared to $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and earnings per ADS

As a result of the aforementioned, net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $292.3 million, compared to $232.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Earnings per basic American Depository Share (ADS) was $3.95, compared to $3.15 in the second quarter of 2021, and $0.29 in the third quarter of 2020.

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $441.8 million, compared to $311.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $51.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 75.4%, compared to 70.6% in the second quarter of 2021 and 41.1% in the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $660.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to $269.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and $109.8 million as of September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the notes receivable balance was $353.3 million, compared to $97.0 million as of June 30, 2021 and $1.9 million as of September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, total borrowings were nil, compared to total borrowings of $156.6 million, including $70.9 million long-term borrowings, as of June 30, 2021 and total borrowings of $271.0 million, including $140.0 million long-term borrowings, as of September 30, 2020.

Cash Flows

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $653.1 million, compared to $71.1 million in the same period of 2020, the increase was primarily due to higher ASPs and higher polysilicon sales volume, as well as prepayment of long-term contracts from customers

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was $855.8 million, compared to $80.3 million in the same period of 2020. The net cash used in investing activities in 2021 and 2020 was primarily related to the capital expenditures on the Company's polysilicon expansion projects.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net cash provided by financing activities was $741.6 million, compared to $1.1 million in the same period of 2020. The net cash provided by financing activities in 2021 was primarily related to the net proceeds of $935.0 million contributed by Xinjiang Daqo' IPO in China.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Daqo New Energy's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS. Our management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in key element of the Company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, our management believes that, used in conjunction with US GAAP financial measures, these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful supplemental information to assess the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's operating results as seen through the eyes of our management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP or intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP; the non-GAAP measures should be reviewed together with the US GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company uses EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and EBITDA margin, which represents the proportion of EBITDA in revenues. Adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS exclude costs related to share-based compensation. Share-based compensation is a non-cash expense that varies from period to period. As a result, our management excludes this item from our internal operating forecasts and models. Our management believes that this adjustment for share-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the Company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by share-based compensation.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures is presented later in this document.

Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (US dollars in thousands, except ADS and per ADS data)











Three months ended Nine months ended



Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2020

Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2020





















Revenues

$585,782

$441,368

$125,529

$1,283,245

$427,878 Cost of revenues

(150,583)

(138,133)

(80,276)

(425,866)

(303,373) Gross profit

435,199

303,235

45,253

857,379

124,505 Operating expenses



















Selling, general and administrative

expenses

(11,353)

(9,267)

(9,223)

(29,654)

(28,235) Research and development expenses

(1,927)

(2,101)

(1,746)

(5,226)

(5,358) Other operating (expense)/income

(203)

549

(954)

825

(1,036) Total operating expenses

(13,483)

(10,819)

(11,923)

(34,055)

(34,629) Income from operations

421,716

292,416

33,330

823,324

89,876 Interest expense

(6,419)

(7,224)

(5,438)

(21,468)

(18,378) Interest income

1,913

793

200

2,989

719 Gain on changes of fair values of short-

term investments

695

-

-

695

- Income before income taxes

417,905

285,985

28,092

805,540

72,217 Income tax expense

(62,137)

(43,083)

(6,193)

(119,707)

(14,574) Net income from continuing operations

355,768

242,902

21,899

685,833

57,643 Loss from discontinued operations, net of

tax

-

-

-

-

(141) Net income

355,768

242,902

21,899

685,833

57,502





















Net income attributable to non-controlling

interest

63,439

10,802

1,142

78,185

1,132 Net income attributable to Daqo New

Energy Corp. shareholders

$292,329

$232,100

$20,757

$607,648

$56,370





















Net income

355,768

242,902

21,899

685,833

57,502 Foreign currency translation adjustments

6,426

12,805

25,937

15,375

17,331 Total other comprehensive income

6,426

12,805

25,937

15,375

17,331 Comprehensive income

362,194

255,707

47,836

701,208

74,833 Comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interest

64,979

11,314

1,163

80,080

1,148 Comprehensive income attributable to

Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders

$297,215

$244,393

$46,673

$621,128

$73,685





















Earnings per ADS*



















- continuing operations

3.95

3.15

0.29

8.25

0.80 - discontinued operations

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00 Basic

3.95

3.15

0.29

8.25

0.80





















- continuing operations

3.81

3.03

0.27

7.92

0.74 - discontinued operations

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00 Diluted

3.81

3.03

0.27

7.92

0.74 Weighted average ADS outstanding*



















Basic

74,045,141

73,714,734

71,281,184

73,697,802

70,570,987 Diluted

76,681,604

76,688,538

76,626,371

76,744,977

76,398,480

Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)





















Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

















ASSETS:













Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

660,913

227,148

70,150

Restricted cash

-

42,576

39,640

Short-term investment

414,201

10,403

-

Accounts receivable, net

72

-

42

Notes receivable

353,299

96,977

1,908

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,345

13,170

12,972

Advances to suppliers

26,736

5,630

1,229

Inventories

46,231

33,815

53,640

Amount due from related parties

-

-

213

Total current assets

1,508,797

429,719

179,794

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,442,505

1,217,524

987,295

Prepaid land use right

36,882

37,020

29,815

Amount due from related parties – long term

portion

886

31,568

-

Deferred tax assets

-

-

1,386

Investment in affiliate

693

692

658

Operating lease right-of-use assets

46

73

137

Other non-current assets

93

155

147

TOTAL ASSETS

2,989,902

1,716,751

1,199,232

















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings, including current portion

of long-term borrowings

-

85,661

131,064

Accounts payable

22,226

18,303

19,739

Notes payable

-

42,542

62,128

Advances from customers-short term portion

179,986

115,856

17,544

Payables for purchases of property, plant and

equipment

81,892

36,018

76,158

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

46,970

47,140

16,616

Amount due to related parties

21,392

4,812

4,820

Income tax payable

76,339

44,933

7,314

Lease liabilities - short term portion

-

-

78

Total current liabilities

428,805

395,265

335,461

Long-term borrowings

-

70,948

139,967

Advance from customers – long term portion

90,247

78,212

1,266

Amount due to related parties - long term

portion

-

4,385

10,897

Deferred government subsidies

21,885

22,106

21,157

Deferred Tax Liabilities

2,523

2,526

5,647

TOTAL LIABILITIES

543,460

573,442

514,395

EQUITY:













Ordinary shares

37

37

36

Treasury stock

(1,749)

(1,749)

(1,749)

Additional paid-in capital

1,014,496

417,830

405,784

Retained earnings

937,766

645,436

257,292

Accumulated other comprehensive

income/(loss)

39,748

34,861

(2,622)

Total Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders'

equity

1,990,298

1,096,415

658,741

Non-controlling interest

456,144

46,894

26,096

TOTAL EQUITY

2,446,442

1,143,309

684,837

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

2,989,902

1,716,751

1,199,232



Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (US dollars in thousands)





For the nine months ended Sep 30,



2021

2020

Operating Activities:









Net income

685,833

57,502

Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(141)

Net income from continuing operations

685,833

57,643

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities

65,263

68,248

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(98,027)

(54,722)

Net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations

653,069

71,169

Net cash used in operation activities-discontinued operations

-

(50)

Net cash provided by operating activities

653,069

71,119













Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(437,661)

(80,147)

Purchases of land use right

(6,224)

-

(Purchases)/Maturities of short-term investment, net

(411,903)

-

Net cash used in investing activities-continuing operations

(855,788)

(80,147)

Net cash used in investing activities-discontinuing operations

-

(195)

Net cash used in investing activities

(855,788)

(80,342)













Financing activities:









Net cash provided by financing activities – continuing operations

741,639

1,127

Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations

-

(64)

Net cash provided by financing activities

741,639

1,063













Effect of exchange rate changes

3,589

2,656

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

542,509

(5,504)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

118,404

115,294

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

660,913

109,790













The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the

statement of financial position that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the statement of cash flows.

















Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents

660,913

70,150 Restricted cash

-

39,640 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the

statement of cash flows

660,913

109,790

Daqo New Energy Corp. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures (US dollars in thousands)







Three months Ended Nine months Ended



Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2020

Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2020 Net income from continuing operation

355,768

242,902

21,899

685,833

57,643 Income tax expense

62,137

43,083

6,193

119,707

14,574 Interest expense

6,419

7,224

5,438

21,468

18,378 Interest income

(1,913)

(793)

(200)

(2,989)

(719) Depreciation & Amortization

19,391

19,322

18,289

57,626

51,568 EBITDA from continuing operation (non-GAAP)

441,802

311,738

51,619

881,645

141,444 EBITDA margin from continuing operation (non-GAAP)

75.4%

70.6%

41.1%

68.7%

33.1%













































Three months Ended Nine months Ended



Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2020

Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2020 Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp.

shareholders

292,329

232,100

20,757

607,648

56,370 Share-based compensation

2,359

2,358

4,478

7,718

13,430 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Daqo

New Energy Corp. shareholders

294,688

234,458

25,235

615,366

69,800 Adjusted earnings per basic ADS* (non-GAAP)

$3.98

$3.18

$0.35

$8.35

$0.99 Adjusted earnings per diluted ADS* (non-GAAP)

$3.84

$3.06

$0.33

$8.02

$0.91

