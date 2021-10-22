Daqo New Energy Corp. to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 3, 2021

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting (the "AGM") at Daqo New Energy Corp. Shanghai Office, 29th Floor, Huadu Building, No. 838, Zhangyang Road, Pudong District, Shanghai 200122, People's Republic of China on December 3, 2021 at 10 A.M. (Beijing time).

Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business in the Cayman Islands on November 2, 2021 will be entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Holders of the Company's ordinary shares or ADSs may obtain a hard copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge, from its website at http://www.dqsolar.com, by emailing the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected], or by writing to:

Daqo New Energy Corp. Shanghai Office

29th Floor, Huadu Building

No. 838, Zhangyang Road

Pudong District, Shanghai 200122

People's Republic of China

Attention: Investor Relations Department

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. It has a total annual capacity of 70,000 metric tons of high-purity polysilicon, with another 35,000 metric tons polysilicon capacity under construction, which is expected to reach full capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com

For further information, please contact:

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +86 178 1749 0483

E-mail: [email protected]

In the U.S.

Mr. Tip Fleming

Phone: +1-917-412-3333

Email: [email protected]

