Daqo New Energy Signs Two-Year Polysilicon Supply Agreement with JinkoSolar

SHIHEZI, China, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it has signed a two-year polysilicon supply agreement with JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world.

Under the terms of the supply agreement, Daqo New Energy will supply JinkoSolar with 12,000 to 14,400 MT and 15,600 to 21,600 MT of polysilicon during calendar year 2020 and 2021, respectively. Prices will be determined on a monthly basis according to market pricing.

Mr. Shihua Su, Chief Marketing Officer of Daqo New Energy, commented, "We're very pleased to sign this two-year supply agreement with JinkoSolar which will further strengthen our long-term strategic relationship. JinkoSolar is significantly expanding its mono-wafer capacity as part of their strategy to meet the rapidly changing demand from end customers. Our two companies have a long-standing partnership that spans many years and we are delighted to have been selected for our ability to produce high-purity mono-grade polysilicon. This supply agreement further demonstrates Daqo as the supplier of choice for high-quality mono-grade polysilicon with proven reliability. Once our Xinjiang polysilicon production facility expands to 70,000 MT capacity by the end of this year, we will be able to meet the rapidly growing demand from our mono-solar customers and the global solar PV industry."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company) is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2008, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility in Xinjiang, China currently has an annual polysilicon production capacity of 35,000 metric tons, and the Company is undergoing a capacity expansion project and expects to increase its annual polysilicon production capacity to 70,000 metric tons in the first quarter of 2020.

