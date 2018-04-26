Daqo New Energy to Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Results on May 8, 2018

Daqo New Energy Corp.

03:54 ET

CHONGQING, China, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 8, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day).

The dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Participant dial in (U.S. toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

Participant international dial in:

+1-412-902-4272

China mainland toll free:

4001-201203

Hong Kong toll free:

800-905945

Hong Kong local dial in:

+852-301-84992

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask to join the Daqo New Energy Corp. call.

A replay of the call will be available 1 hour after the conclusion of the conference call through May 15, 2018. The dial in details for the conference call replay are as follows:

U.S. toll free:

+1-877-344-7529

International dial in:

+1-412-317-0088

Canada toll free:

855-669-9658

Replay access code:

10119885

Additional international dial-in numbers can be found at the following link:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

Participants will be asked to provide their name and company name upon entering the call.

ABOUT DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP.

Founded in 2008, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry.  As one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon and solar wafers, the Company primarily sells its products to solar cell and solar module manufacturers.  The Company has built a manufacturing facility that is technically advanced and highly efficient with a nameplate capacity of 18,000 metric tons in Xinjiang, China.  The Company also operates a solar wafer manufacturing facility in Chongqing, China. 

For further information, please contact:

Daqo New Energy Corp.
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86-187-1658-5553
Email: dqir@daqo.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: tfleming@Christensenir.com  

For more information about Daqo New Energy, please visit http://daqo.gotoip1.com/

