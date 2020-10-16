Daqo New Energy Updates Third Quarter 2020 Sales Guidance and Full Year 2020 Production Guidance

SHIHEZI, China, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced updates to its previous polysilicon sales guidance for the third quarter of 2020 and production guidance for the full year 2020.

The Company estimates that its polysilicon sales to external customers during the third quarter of 2020 were approximately 13,643 MT, as compared to the previous guidance of approximately 17,000 MT to 17,500 MT.

Polysilicon's average selling prices ("ASPs") have been increasing rapidly since July. Current market ASPs for mono-grade polysilicon are approximately $11.5~$12.5/kg, a significant improvement from approximately $7.0~$7.5/kg in the second quarter. The dramatic rise in ASPs, especially in September, caused postponement of purchasing orders from some customers. However, entering into October, the Company is seeing orders and product deliveries resuming to normal levels. We expect the inventory built up temporarily in September will be sold in the fourth quarter, as we expect to see strong end-market demand both domestically and abroad.

In addition, the Company successfully completed annual maintenance and resumed to full production in August. It produced approximately 18,406 MT of polysilicon during the third quarter of 2020, exceeding the previous guidance of 17,500 MT to 18,000 MT. The average total production cost and cash cost in the third quarter are expected to be approximately $5.82/kg and $4.88/kg, respectively. The ASP in the third quarter is expected to be approximately $9.13/kg, compared to $7.04/kg in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company also updated its full year polysilicon production guidance and now expects to produce 75,000 to 76,000 MT of polysilicon in 2020.

ABOUT DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2008, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility in Xinjiang, China currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

