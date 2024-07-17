Daqo New Energy's Subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo Provides Latest Update on its Litigation Event

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo has provided an update on its litigation event.

In January 2024, Xinjiang Daqo received a court notice relating to a contract dispute lawsuit filed against it by Xinjiang Xian'an New Materials Co., Ltd. ("Xinjiang Xian'an") and its affiliate, Xinjiang Dengbo New Energy Co., Ltd. ("Xinjiang Dengbo", together with Xinjiang Xian'an, "the plaintiffs"). The plaintiffs previously provided silicon core processing services to Xinjiang Daqo. They claimed that Xinjiang Daqo and its related companies breached the business cooperation agreement between Xinjiang Daqo and Xinjiang Xian'an, and requested for termination of the business cooperation agreement and compensation from Xinjiang Daqo for their economic losses of RMB1,958.5 million (which was later reduced to RMB1,847.8 million). This litigation was previously disclosed in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2024.

We have recently received the first instance court's verdict. The court affirmed termination of the business cooperation agreement on December 31, 2023, and ordered Xinjiang Daqo to compensate the plaintiffs for their losses arising from rents and employee salaries in the amount of RMB3.06 million, plus attorney fees of RMB100,000. On the other hand, the court rejected the plaintiffs' claims for compensation of their consequential losses. As we are still within the appeal period, the litigation's impact on Xinjiang Daqo will be contingent upon the final verdict.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 205,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com.

