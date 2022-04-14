DAR Announces April 2022 Crypto Exchange Vetting Results

DAR's vetting processes bring institutional-level diligence to crypto markets and the latest vetting process results in 21 Vetted Exchanges and 14 Watchlist Exchanges

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of crypto asset data and research, today announced the release of its April 2022 Crypto Exchange Vetting results. DAR's vetting processes apply institutional-level diligence to digital asset markets to meet an industry-wide need for reliable crypto data in an environment where cryptocurrencies trade across hundreds of lightly regulated or unregulated exchanges.

Over 450 exchanges were evaluated to identify 21 Vetted Exchanges: Binance.US; bitbank; Bitfinex; bitFlyer; BITFRONT; Bitso; Bitstamp; Bittrex; CEX.IO; Coinbase Pro; Coincheck; CoinField; CrossTower, FTX.US, Gemini; itBit; Kraken; Liquid; LMAX Digital; Okcoin; and Zaif. GMO Coin Co. and Luno are no longer considered Vetted Exchanges.

Fourteen exchanges are now considered Watchlist Exchanges for potential future inclusion on the Vetted Exchanges list: Binance; Bitkub; BKEX; BTCMarkets; CoinEx; CoinTiger; Dcoin; FTX; Gate.io; Huobi; KuCoin; LATOKEN; Phemex; and Poloniex. Bitcoin.com is no longer considered a Watchlist Exchange.

The Exchange Vetting process combines quantitative and traditional qualitative due diligence to identify exchanges reporting accurate volumes and eliminate exchanges that are not appropriate for determining an accurate market price.

"Our Exchange Vetting process provides a foundation for firms to identify safe venues in the market as they seek to invest in digital assets or build investment products," said Doug Schwenk, DAR's CEO.

The Exchange Vetting process follows an Asset Vetting process that was completed in March and evaluated over 1,000 digital assets to identify assets appropriate for various institutional use cases. During the Asset Vetting process, digital assets are evaluated to determine if they meet institutional investor standards for codebase construction and maintenance, community, security, liquidity, and regulatory compliance.

Results of the Exchange Vetting process are also used for DAR Sector Indexes; the recently launched FTSE Bitcoin Index, FTSE Ethereum Index, and FTSE Cardano Index; and in the FTSE DAR Reference Price , a robust hourly reference price for digital asset market performance.

DAR's data, pricing methodology, and asset taxonomy classifications are also used in the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi and Solana indexes.

DAR performs its Exchange Vetting processes quarterly. Results will next be announced in July 2022.

For further information, visit https://www.digitalassetresearch.com/.

About DAR:

Digital Asset Research (DAR) is a specialist provider of crypto data and research. Since 2017, DAR has combined its expertise in traditional financial services and the crypto space to meet the needs of institutional clients, including asset managers, banks, custodians, family offices, fintech firms, fund administrators, hedge funds, and venture capital firms; flagship clients include FTSE Russell, who partners with DAR to deliver FTSE DAR crypto-asset reference prices and indexes, and Bloomberg, who uses DAR's taxonomy and pricing data in Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Indexes. DAR's core offerings include Clean Pricing & Verified Volume Data, a Crypto Events Calendar, a Reference Data Master, the DATS Industry Taxonomy & Taxonomy Themes, Exchange Diligence, and Token Diligence, as well as related crypto market research.

Follow DAR:

Twitter: @DAR_crypto

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-asset-research/

Medium: https://medium.com/digitalassetresearch

MEDIA CONTACTS:

JConnelly

Kelsey Woodbridge

973-907-0504

[email protected]

DAR

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Asset Research