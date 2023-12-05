Dar Group - one of the world's largest privately-owned architecture, engineering, and consulting groups - becomes Sidara

DUBAI, UAE and LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Group – a global group of industry-leading firms with over 19,000 employees and an annual turnover in excess of $2.5 billion – today becomes Sidara. The group specializes in complex assets and is home to some of the most impactful firms in the built environment, including Dar Al-Handasah, Perkins&Will, Currie & Brown, T.Y.Lin, and Penspen.

For fifteen consecutive years, the group has featured among the top ten international design consultancies, according to Engineering News Record (ENR) rankings.

The new brand has been developed through strategic consultation with both clients and talent. With clients across the industry suggesting that the market's focus on consolidation and scale has resulted in greater need for more specialist expertise, Sidara continues to emphasize each firm's unique capability set, while also providing a greater framework for more impactful collective action on complex and multidisciplinary projects.

Each firm within the group will continue to operate independently under its own leadership – providing clients with the same leading specialist technical expertise that has defined the firms for decades.

However, with a greater framework for collaboration and innovation, the new Sidara brand combines the expertise, insights, and capabilities of each of these unique firms, making it easier for clients to access the comprehensive solutions and leading technical excellence they require for their most ambitious projects.

Sidara firms have worked on some of the world's greatest and most recognizable projects in mobility, healthcare, aviation, energy, science and technology, and urban development.

And as an advocate for change, Sidara will focus on driving innovation and measurable impact in livability, sustainability, and breakthrough digital solutions.

Unveiling the Sidara brand for the very first time at COP28, Talal Shair, Sidara Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We embarked on a mission to better understand what the future holds for our industries and the built environment. We asked clients and talent across multiple continents what they feel our industry must do to truly shape a better world.

"The message was loud and clear – now is the time to think differently. What is needed is a true advocate for change – somebody to create breakthrough solutions and go above and beyond to implement them with the help of the brightest minds out there.

"Inspired by this vision, Dar Group is becoming Sidara. Together, firms will be able to better help our clients respond to unprecedented change in our world. Through increased collaboration, we can now provide access to a greater depth of expertise. Our firms – each with their own specialisms, identity and culture – can be the advocate for change that our industry needs."

The new flagship Sidara brand was inspired by the cedar tree, renowned worldwide for its strength and resilience. In various languages across the world, Sidara evokes concepts such as 'a collection of stars,' referencing our collaborative of firms, as well as a 'force for good,' which is at the heart of what the Sidara network strives and aspires to become.

Also from this source

Dar Group - um dos maiores grupos privados de arquitetura, engenharia e consultoria do mundo - torna-se Sidara

O Dar Group, um grupo global de empresas líderes do setor com mais de 19.000 funcionários e um faturamento anual superior a US$ 2,5 bilhões, torna-se ...

Dar Group, uno de los grupos privados de arquitectura, ingeniería y consultoría más grandes del mundo, se convierte en Sidara

Dar Group, un grupo global de empresas líderes en la industria con más de 19.000 empleados y una facturación anual superior a los $2,5 mil millones,...
