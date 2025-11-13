Daradia Marks Foundation Day, Honoring Prof. P. Prithvi Raj and a Decade of Growth in Pain Medicine

KOLKATA, India, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daradia: The Pain Clinic celebrates its Foundation Day, marking the 12 November 2013 laying of the foundation stone of its current building by Prof. P. Prithvi Raj, pioneer of interventional pain medicine and founder of the World Institute of Pain (WIP). Beginning on a single floor in September 2008 and commencing operations in the new facility on 5 November 2018, Daradia has grown into a global center for patient care, physician education, and research.

Today, Daradia delivers comprehensive, image-guided pain care while building capacity at scale. The institute hosts an annual international conference; runs quarterly cadaveric workshops that draw 150+ physicians, and offers online programs and a one-year fellowship that together have trained more than 4,500 doctors worldwide. Editorial and research leadership include contributions to the Journal of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Pain Medicine, supported by a registered institutional ethics committee.

Facilities integrate service with education: five ultrasound machines support intensive MSK ultrasound teaching, and four C-arm fluoroscopy units enable advanced interventional procedures and hands-on training. Step-by-step protocols, live demonstrations, and post-course assessments ensure that what is taught is what is practiced—safely, consistently, and compassionately.

"On Foundation Day, we remember Prof. P. Prithvi Raj, who laid our foundation stone on 12 November 2013. His belief in rigorous training, imaging precision, and compassion remains our compass," said Dr. Gautam Das, Founder-Director, Daradia. "From one floor to a purpose-built facility, our journey reflects the untiring efforts of our team, the trust of patients, and the dedication of thousands of learners who carry safer practice to their communities."

"Every intervention we teach is the one we practice—rooted in anatomy, verified by imaging, and judged by outcomes," said Dr. Sushpa Das, Chief Consultant, Daradia. "Celebrating Foundation Day is celebrating that promise: to train clinicians who deliver precise, evidence-based relief while honoring the vision of Prof. Raj."

Daradia has been recognized nationally and internationally, including the Excellence in Pain Practice Award from the World Institute of Pain and the "Best Pain Clinic in India" citation from the Indian Society for Study of Pain. These early milestones set the tone for Daradia's culture of diagnostic reasoning, imaging verification, and longitudinal follow-up across spine, joint, neuropathic, cancer, and regenerative pain care.

Daradia's academic ecosystem includes a journal initiative, globally recognized simulator-assisted MSK ultrasound learning, and alumni mentoring across 45+ countries. The institute's annual calendar features GE-Daradia online fellowships, spine imaging masterclasses, and hands-on modules, ensuring continuous upskilling for residents, anesthesiologists, physiatrists, orthopedists, and family physicians committed to safer, evidence-led pain practice.

As Daradia observes Foundation Day each 12 November, the institute renews its commitment to patient-first, evidence-based, image-guided care; to expanding access through fellowships, workshops, and digital learning; and to strengthening research that translates into better outcomes for people living with pain across India and beyond.

