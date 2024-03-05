Daraja Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Serac Ventures

GP Investment Represents Daraja's First Following Launch of Seeding Platform in 2023

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daraja Capital ("Daraja"), an investment and advisory firm providing seed capital to new, diversely owned, private fund managers and independent sponsors, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Serac Ventures ("Serac"), an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in U.S.-based technology companies. This transaction will provide Serac with the capital to launch its first fund vehicle and accelerate the firm's growth.

Serac is led by Kevin Moore, who serves as the Founder and General Partner. Based in Oklahoma City, Serac plans to invest in the future of work (SaaS), financial services (fintech) and commerce enablement sectors within the technology industry. Daraja will provide strategic capital and counsel to Serac while ensuring support across business leadership and management, branding and marketing, team development and operations.

The investment is Daraja's first GP investment since launching its seeding platform in 2023 and is reflective of the firm's mission to bridge the gaps in capital and connections that exist for diverse entrepreneurs and fund managers raising funds for the first time.

"Our decision to invest in a strategic partnership with Serac is multifaceted. Kevin embodies the qualities we seek in a general partner – he is a person of integrity, possesses a distinctive perspective, has a strong conviction in and passion for his markets and has a long-term orientation," said Raudline Etienne, Founder and CEO of Daraja Capital. "His investment thesis and vision for leading his firm are compelling, and our partnership enables us to position Serac for accelerated growth at a pivotal moment in venture investing."

"Working with Daraja Capital provides Serac Ventures with a high degree of credibility in the marketplace that would ordinarily take years to build," said Kevin Moore, Founder and Managing Partner of Serac. "Raudline brings a wealth of investment experience and connections in the private markets industry, and we are super excited to start our partnership with her and the entire Daraja team."

Moore has 18 years of experience in finance and private market investing. Prior to Serac, Moore was a Partner at Spur Capital Partners where he led investments in top-tier, early-stage technology and life science venture capital fund managers and select co-investment/direct investments. He also served on the investment committee, where he led (or co-led) the deployment of $129 million in investment commitments. Prior to Spur, Moore was the Director of Angel Investments and Venture Advisor at i2E, a seed-stage investment firm, where he sourced and led investments in early-stage companies in the biotech, materials, consumer, and SaaS sectors. He has served on the advisory boards of prominent venture capital funds, and successfully raised capital from institutional investors globally.

About Daraja Capital

Daraja Capital is a private investment and advisory firm providing seed capital to new, diversely owned, private fund managers and independent sponsors. Launched in 2023 by Raudline Etienne, Daraja focuses on bridging access and knowledge gaps and celebrating the brilliance, creativity and talent that is often overlooked across private markets. Daraja aims to provide flexible capital and takes a bespoke, aligned partnership approach to driving successful outcomes for its managers and investors. To learn more, visit: www.darajacapital.com.

About Serac Ventures

Serac Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm backing founders building the next generation of global technology companies. Serac targets companies at the seed stage, generally writing checks between $500K - $750K. Core verticals include fintech, SaaS, commerce enablement, and emerging sectors like the future of work and the creator economy. Learn more at www.seracventures.vc.

