Darby Dental Supply Announces Completion of SmartPractice Dental Supply Division Acquisition

The acquisition was first announced in February, 2018. In the months since, Darby has been engaged in strategic planning to seamlessly integrate employees, customers, and operations. The transition planning has been largely focused on ensuring an easy transition for SmartPractice customers. SmartPractice customers will now have access to the added benefits of Darby's expansive and state-of-the-art distribution network, extended product lines, capital equipment, technology services, and equipment service.

With this acquisition, Darby doubles its West Coast footprint and has expanded West Coast operations to include customer service, purchasing, and accounting. Earlier this month, Darby completed an extensive expansion and build-out of its Chandler, Arizona office to accommodate the added functions. The SmartPractice dental sales and management teams will join Darby's Arizona team as well to provide convenient access and hours for customers across the country. Darby also recently completed an expansion and upgrade to its Reno and Memphis distribution centers.

"With this acquisition we are gaining strong talent and complementary core competencies that will help us to ensure that our customers have access to continually-expanding products, services, and the expertise upon which they have relied for 70 years," stated Michael Ashkin, Chairman, Darby Group Companies, Inc. "For three generations, and looking to the fourth, the Ashkin family has been focused on providing our customers with outstanding value, an exceptional customer experience, and innovative technological solutions. We are excited to welcome SmartPractice customers and employees as an important part of our future."

The transaction fuels Darby's growth strategy to extend its ecosystem of full service solutions, while supporting its ongoing West Coast expansion. The company recently expanded its specialty product offerings, added a capital equipment division, formed an exclusive partnership with DentalFix RX to provide equipment service, and in January 2018 debuted Darby TechForce®, the company's new technology services division providing HIPAA compliance, IT managed services, installations, digital integration, and network security solutions. As customers seek out more convenient ordering channels and faster response times, Darby invested in technological solutions to allow customers to personalize the way they do business. The Company recently launched a new user-optimized website, mobile website, and a mobile app, complete with an inventory management system.

Darby Dental Supply, LLC, is one of the largest dental distributors in the United States, shipping over one million orders each year. Headquartered in Jericho, NY, the company was founded in 1948 and has seven sales offices and three fully-automated distribution centers strategically positioned across the country. With over 45,000 products in stock, Darby services the general practitioner as well as numerous specialties. In addition to Darby's supply vertical, the company also hosts a technology services division (Darby TechForce®), a capital equipment division, equipment repair services (through an exclusive partnership with DentalFix RX), and a full line of private label products. For more information about Darby, please visit www.darby.com.

