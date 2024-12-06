DARCARS® Automotive Group and DARCARS® Toyota pledge 500 flights to Luke's Wings as part of the "DARCARS® Heroes Home for the Holidays" campaign

Initiative to alleviate financial burden on wounded service members, veterans, and first responders traveling to reunite with their families during the holiday season

Interested service members and families encouraged to visit Luke's Wings website for more information

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DARCARS® Automotive Group and DARCARS® Toyota are proud to launch the "DARCARS® Heroes Home for the Holidays" campaign in partnership with Luke's Wings to help reunite even more wounded service members, veterans, and first responders with their families this holiday season.

Luke's Wings, founded in 2008, provides complimentary flights for wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families throughout their recovery and rehabilitation, helping ease the financial burden of travel for people who have served their country and communities. This holiday season, DARCARS® Automotive Group and DARCARS® Toyota have pledged to cover the cost of 500 flights, with a portion of flights specifically for service members and families in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region and the tristate area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

"We are grateful for the incredible sacrifices made by men and women in uniform and are proud to have so many veterans and active service members currently on the DARCARS team. Our 'Heroes Home for the Holidays' campaign expresses our gratitude to those who have served and continue to serve," said Jamie Darvish of DARCARS® Automotive Group. "Luke's Wings is an incredible organization making a real difference in the lives of those who have served, and their families, and we are proud to partner with them on this campaign."

DARCARS encourages interested service members and their families to visit the Luke's Wings website – www.lukeswings.org – for more information about eligibility and participation in the program.

"We are thankful for this incredibly generous donation and continued partnership with DARCARS," said Fletcher Gill, Founder & CEO of Luke's Wings. "Since our founding, Luke's Wings has provided almost 18,000 tickets on commercial airlines for hero families across the country. It is because of our dedicated partners like DARCARS that we can continue to fulfill our mission – and make sure no hero is alone for the holidays."

From now until the end of the year, DARCARS is committed to continuing its community support to help fund Luke's Wings flights. DARCARS also encourages customers and community members to consider donating directly to Luke's Wings.

Key Campaign Highlights:

Location: DARCARS® 30 showrooms or shop online at DARCARS.com

Duration: Now through December 31, 2024

The Cause: "DARCARS® Heroes Home For The Holidays" in partnership with Luke's Wings

More Details: https://darcars.com/darcars-heroes-home-for-the-holidays.html

https://lukeswings.org

About DARCARS® Automotive Group

Founded in 1977, DARCARS is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. As a family-owned business, owners John Darvish and Jamie Darvish have led DARCARS Automotive Group to become one of the nation's top ranked privately owned automotive groups in the country. DARCARS has locations throughout Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. To learn more about DARCARS please visit us at www.darcars.com.

About Luke's Wings

Luke's Wings is a 501(c)(3) military nonprofit dedicated to providing airplane tickets to wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and their loved ones during recovery and rehabilitation. Many are unaware that the government will provide just 3 flights at the inception of a service member's injury while their recovery can last a lifetime. This is where Luke's Wings becomes a vital resource for emergency travel needs; providing over 16,000 flights to date. We do not place a limitation on the number of flights provided to each family. Furthermore, we pride ourselves on quick response time, ensuring families can be together in critical times of need. Learn more at www.lukeswings.org.

