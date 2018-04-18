DarcMatter Coin: Creating Global FinTech Solutions through the NEM Blockchain

The blockchain and the capabilities of the distributed ledger have the capability of bringing transparency and security into an industry that has been ripe with fraud and opacity since its inception. Additionally, changing and evolving regulations to provide additional security for investors, has only increased the cost load on alternative asset managers, which makes the industry more incentivized to increase the assets under management, rather than focusing on enhancing investment returns.

The distributed ledger that DarcMatter is developing has the ability to transform a multi-trillion-dollar industry from an era defined by paperwork, opacity and information asymmetry, into one that will be characterized by transparency, security and trust in a way that has never been seen before.

Additionally, blockchain implementation into the alternative fund industry will have much broader implications and capabilities including but not limited to:

Seamless cross border investment capabilities

Documentation tracking for multi-consensus and logging

Additional asset classes being seamlessly distributed through the entire investor vertical

In order to provide the key fintech solutions that are necessary for alternative investments and financial services globally, DarcMatter has decided to integrate the NEM blockchain into the current platform. DarcMatter is developing a blockchain based distributed ledger to remove opacity and inefficiencies from the global alternative investment industry. DarcMatter Coin (DMC) will be used for a permissioned blockchain, and will use systems that run natively on the NEM blockchain.

A few of the key reasons the team has decided to go with NEM as opposed to other blockchain technologies is as follows:

The core technology and inception for NEM was specifically created for the more robust financial use case as in the situation with DarcMatter.

The ease of use with developers and the ability to modify the solution, we believe to be much better than other blockchains in the market today.

The ease of a blended public and private use case also was a key factor in our decision as well.

PoI (Proof of Importance) is something that is very important to us and we have our own custom modifications to identify what's important for the network. This is one of the most important drivers for our decision to use NEM.

Additionally, the team has noted that they do not see any significant disadvantages to moving forward with NEM, especially given that NEM has started to announce details regarding Catapault to further enhance the solution, along with the C++ basis, which would enhance development activity overall.

