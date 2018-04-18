DarcMatter's Secret to ICO Success: Exceptional Advisory and Leadership Team

DarcMatter's management team consists of the company's two co-founders and CTO, who have been working together since the inception of DarcMatter in 2014. The three-person management team, is responsible for over 20 employees globally. Given their vast professional experience, coupled with the success of building the platform 3+ years ago, the management team is extremely well poised to tackle the next step in the company's growth – blockchain. DarcMatter's President and CEO (as well as co-founder), Sang Lee, is a former investment banker with BNP Paribas and WestLB, has executed $10.0 Bn+ in private placement transactions, and has experience on advisory boards. He is also the winner of leading entrepreneurship awards, such as Under30CEO, 30 under 30, and GOOD100, and contributes to Forbes, Huffington Post and TheStreet. The company's other co-founder and COO, Natasha Bansgopaul, has significant professional experience in strategy and insights from Fortune 50 corporations, with significant marketing experience from the CPG sector. She has successfully led the business development and expansion of DarcMatter in the US and abroad and is responsible for the team's awards, participation, and recognition as a global award winning fintech platform . DarcMatter's CTO, Stan Solodkyy is also extremely impressive. In addition to technically developing the DM platform, he has over 14 years of software development experience, and has had senior lead roles at companies including Estee Lauder and AdvisoryWorld Financial Technology. His skills are diverse, ranging from financial institution integration with SWIFT, to web development with European banks. His academic pedigree is just as impressive, having received a Master's degree in Computer Science at the age of 20.

In addition to the management leadership team of DarcMatter (DM) and DarcMatter Coin (DMC), the team has an impressive roster of advisors and investors that are integral to the ICO project's success. Below highlights some of the key advisors that are a part of the DarcMatter Coin ICO project.

For more information on DarcMatter's blockchain integration plans, DarcMatter Coin (DMC) and the ICO, visit: https://dmc.darcmatter.com/ and join the DarcMatter DMC ICO Community on Telegram: https://t.me/DarcMatter and https://t.me/DarcmatterChina

Mai Gang: Co-Founder of OKEx and Founder of VenturesLab

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gangmai/

Mark is the co-founder of OKEx.com, one of the world's largest and pioneering cryptocurrency exchanges. Prior to creating and launching OKEx.com, Mark founded VenturesLab in 2005. VenturesLab is China's first internet business incubator and was create in conjunction with legendary venture capitalist, Tim Draper. Mark was also the venture partner of DFJ Dragon fund in Silicon Valley in the early 2000s.

George Sun (孙刚): CEO CMK Capital

https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgegsun/

Mr. Sun established and was CEO at China Merchants Kunlun Capital ("CMK Capital") a China focused PE fund with AUM of RMB7.5BN. He was also the Managing Director, Head of China Business Development and at Deutsche Bank; Executive Director at Morgan Stanley and Direct and Head of China Financial Institutions group at HSBC

Mattan Lurie: Private Equity Investor

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattanlurie/

Mattan is private equity investor with over 15 years of industry experience, involved in both deals and investor relations, at some of Asia's top PE firms, including Fosun Group (a $200bn conglomerate), Hony Capital (a $15bn firm), Ally Bridge Group, and CLSA.

James Duplessie: Senior Principal at Armory Capital & Co-Founder of Pangea Investments

https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-duplessie-840a8848/

James has over 30 years of investing experience. Previously, he led the Special Situations Credit team for Napier Park Capital. Before Napier, James was Head of Distressed Debt Strategies at Citigroup, which acquired his firm, Epic Asset Management. Earlier in his career, he was an Executive Director and Portfolio Manager for UBS AG, and for O'Connor & Associates.

John Nahm: Strong Ventures Managing Director

https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnnahm/

John is the Managing Director of Strong Ventures, John is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Strong Ventures, a seed fund with offices in Koreatown, Los Angeles and Gangnam, Seoul, which primarily supports and finances startups in Korea and AsianAmerican founders in the US.

Adrian Lam Founder, Workzspace.com and ICO Advisor

https://www.linkedin.com/in/adrianlam/

Adrian is the Founder of Workzspace.com with listings of 1000+ Serviced Offices and co-working spaces in Asia. He is also a top ICO Advisor, leading projects such as IHTcoin, Tradehero.mobi, and Electrify.Asia. He is also the former COO of Sportshero now listed on Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darcmatters-secret-to-ico-success-exceptional-advisory-and-leadership-team-300632722.html

SOURCE DarcMatter

Related Links

https://dmc.darcmatter.com

