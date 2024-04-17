Darcy Birse Named CEO of Culture Biosciences, Leading the Company into Its Next Phase of Growth

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Biosciences, a leading provider of cloud-connected upstream process development solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Darcy Birse as its new Chief Executive Officer. With extensive experience in scaling high-growth life science companies, Birse is poised to drive Culture Biosciences forward in its mission to revolutionize biomanufacturing.

Birse brings a wealth of leadership experience to his new role, having previously served at GE, Lonza and CST. His strategic vision and proven track record in driving operational excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead Culture Biosciences through its next phase of expansion.

Commenting on his appointment, Darcy Birse expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity: "I am honored to lead Culture Biosciences at such an exciting time in the company's trajectory. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to further advance our cutting-edge bioprocessing technologies and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Culture Biosciences is known for its innovative platform, which enables biotech companies to accelerate their research and development processes through innovative bioreactor hardware, cloud-connectivity, automation and data-driven insights. As CEO, Birse will focus on scaling the company's operations, expanding its customer base, and spearheading new initiatives to drive continued innovation in the biomanufacturing industry.

Birse's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Culture Biosciences, as the company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for automated bioprocessing solutions. With his strategic leadership and passion for innovation, Birse is poised to lead Culture Biosciences to new heights of success in the years to come.

For more information about Culture Biosciences and its cloud-connected, automated upstream bioprocessing solutions, please visit www.culturebiosciences.com .

For details on Birse's profile, please visit www.linkedin.com/in/darcybirse

About Culture Biosciences:

At Culture Biosciences, based in South San Francisco, we partner with Biopharma/Biotech clients who develop gene and protein therapies accelerating cell culture Process Development (PD). Culture utilizes innovative cloud-connected bioreactors and data science capabilities driving the digital transformation of biomanufacturing. Culture's real-time data analysis and data-driven modeling capabilities enable clients to accelerate their biomanufacturing screening and optimization work.

