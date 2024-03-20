Darcy Partners Announces Top Power & Utilities Innovators of 2023

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darcy Partners ("Darcy"), a leading provider of technology-focused market intelligence to the energy sector, recently announced its awards for the Top Innovators across four key areas in the power and utilities value chain.

"Our goal is to accelerate the adoption of promising technologies by the utility industry," said Jon Mele, Darcy's Power & Utilities Research Director. "We're focused on identifying the innovators building solutions to the industry's most pressing challenges, and we're excited to showcase some of the most promising startups in industry."

"Our Top Innovator designation is reserved for those technology providers who, to our knowledge, have moved the needle in particularly novel or impactful ways. These lists are informed not just by feedback from Darcy utility customers and the outcomes from early pilots and deployments, but by our view of how industry is leveraging the Darcy Connect platform to assess these companies," said Phil Kantor, Darcy's President.

Darcy's Best of 2023 Innovators are awarded in four categories: Best of Renewables and Energy Storage, Best of Distributed Energy Resources, Best of Transportation Electrification and Best of Innovative Grid Technologies.

For a full list of Darcy's 'Best of 2023' Innovators in Power & Utilities, please see below:

Renewables and Energy Storage: FlexGen, Nomad Power, Smartville, EnerVenue, Eos, Form Energy, ESS, Rondo Energy, Electrified Thermal Solutions, and Renewell.

Distributed Energy Resources: Kraken Flex, GridBeyond, mPrest, Piclo, Recurve, Net2Grid, Utilidata, Gridsight, Span and Budderfly.

Transportation Electrification: itselectric, Nuvve, Highland Electric, Rhythmos, Synop, WeaveGrid, ev.energy, Uplight, JD Power ZappyRide, and Sawatch Labs.

Innovative Grid Technologies: Dephire Inc., encoord, Greenbird, GridQube, IONATE, Neara, Plexigrid, Sharper Shape, Supernode, and TS Conductor.

About Darcy Partners

Darcy Partners (www.darcypartners.com) exists to help the energy industry solve its toughest technology challenges. Customers use Darcy's software platform and research services to identify, vet, and deploy new technologies and to collaborate with industry peers on vital engineering and innovation challenges. Darcy supports over 100 corporate members in the energy, utilities, industrials, and private equity industries.

