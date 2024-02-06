Darcy Stacom Launches New Woman-Owned Boutique Advisory and Brokerage Firm - Stacom CRE

New York's Top Commercial Broker Leaves CBRE after 22 years to Start her Own Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned New York commercial real estate broker, Darcy Stacom, today announced the launch of her own boutique advisory and brokerage firm, Stacom CRE. This new entirely woman-owned venture will provide unparalleled expertise and personalized service to leading clients in the commercial real estate market, building off Ms. Stacom's extensive career and accomplishments, including twenty-two years as Chair and Head of NYC Capital Markets Group at CBRE, and eight times being named New York's top broker.

"Commercial real estate in New York and globally is in transition, and that provides a great opportunity for a new nimble boutique advisory firm in this space," said Darcy Stacom. "As someone who can read and navigate markets, close deals in difficult circumstances, and who has the trust of the commercial real estate community, I think this is the right moment to strike out on my own. This industry needs more women-led enterprises and I look forward to continuing to forge that path and bring the next generation of women leaders along with me."

In launching Stacom CRE, Darcy Stacom brings over 40 years of experience in New York City selling the largest residential and office transactions in history, having capitalized over $150 billion of commercial real estate. These include the $5.4 billion dollar sale of Peter Cooper Village and Stuyvesant Town (the largest single asset real estate transaction in history), the $2.8 billion dollar sale of the GM Building (the largest single office building sale in history), the $2.6 billion dollar sale of 11 Madison Avenue (the largest office asset sale in Midtown South), and the $1.3 billion dollar sale of 30 Rockefeller Plaza (the largest office condominium sale in history).

"We thank Darcy for numerous contributions in building our New York Investment Properties team. During her more than 20 years here, Darcy drove some of New York's most iconic transactions and has been a champion of diversity and giving back to the community," said Matt Van Buren, president, New York Tri-State for CBRE. "We wish her well with her new firm."

"Darcy Stacom's impact on commercial real estate transcends mere transactions, going beyond the bricks and mortar to the people who develop, finance, and ultimately occupy key assets across the city," said Margaret Anadu, Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "She spends as much time creating differentiated outcomes that impact our skylines as she does mentoring and building the capacity of our young talent, ultimately diversifying the field. I can't wait to see what she does in this next chapter."

In addition to traditional brokerage services, Stacom CRE will provide consulting and strategy services not generally available in the market. The firm will also offer ground lease negotiations; advisory services for clients looking to right size portfolios, exit, or restructure; introduction of limited partners to general partners; and asset dispositions. The nature and size of the firm will allow for fewer internal conflicts.

Ms. Stacom is a known engaged philanthropist and is proud to serve as the chair of NYRP which provides urban agriculture opportunities and green space for mental health within reach of 1.6 million New Yorkers. In addition, she serves on the Executive Committee and the Board of Phipps Houses, the oldest and largest not-for-profit provider of affordable housing in New York City.

For 5 years, she has worked as Co-chair of the Diversity Committee of REBNY, working to change the makeup and opportunities in real estate to all New Yorkers.

Previously, Ms. Stacom served as Chairman and Head of the NYC Capital Markets Group at CBRE for 22 years. In those years, Ms. Stacom has been the #1 Investment Sales Professional at CBRE in the Americas eight times and has ranked in the top 1% of Americas producers consistently over her tenure. Before that she spent 20 years at Cushman & Wakefield where she left as a Board Member and their representative for the Executive Committee of REBNY.

About Stacom CRE:

Stacom CRE is a new woman-owned boutique advisory and brokerage firm owned by Darcy Stacom, CEO, specializing in commercial real estate services in the New York City area. Crowned the "Queen of the Skyscrapers" by the Wall Street Journal in 1997, Darcy Stacom has sold both the largest residential and office transaction in history. Ms. Stacom served as Chairman and Head of the NYC Capital Markets Group at CBRE for 22 years. In those years, Ms. Stacom has been the #1 Investment Sales Professional at CBRE in the Americas eight times, and has ranked in the top 1% of Americas producers consistently over her tenure. Ms. Stacom is currently the co-chair of the Diversity Committee of REBNY – a 17,000-member trade organization.

