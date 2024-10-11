Darden Restaurants Completes Acquisition of Chuy's Holdings, Inc.

News provided by

Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial

Oct 11, 2024, 09:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc. ("Darden") (NYSE:DRI) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Chuy's Holdings, Inc. ("Chuy's Holdings") in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $605 million. The transaction was approved by a majority of Chuy's Holdings stockholders on October 10, 2024. This follows the merger agreement that was announced on July 17, 2024.

Continue Reading
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Gener)
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Gener)

Darden financed the acquisition with a portion of the proceeds of a $400 million offering of 4.350% senior notes due 2027 and a $350 million offering of 4.550% senior notes due 2029, which were issued on October 3, 2024.

With the acquisition now complete, Chuy's joins Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands which also includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze.

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's operates more than 100 restaurants across 15 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, "unchained" look and feel, as expressed by Chuy's motto "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!"

In connection with the completion of the merger, Chuy's Holdings common stock ceased trading on Nasdaq.

About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

CONTACT: Rich Jeffers, [email protected]

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Darden and Uber Partner to Introduce On-Demand Delivery, with Olive Garden the First to Pilot

Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) have entered into an exclusive multi-year delivery partnership, set to ...

Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend; And Reiterates Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended August 25, 2024. First Quarter 2025 Financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Restaurants

Restaurants

Retail

Retail

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics