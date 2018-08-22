Darden Restaurants, Inc. Announces New Board Member

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE :DRI ) today announced that Timothy J. Wilmott has been elected to its Board of Directors. Wilmott was elected, along with Darden's seven incumbent directors, during the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today.

"My fellow Board members and I are delighted to welcome Tim to the Board," said Chuck Sonsteby, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His extensive experience with multi-unit operations, both domestically and internationally, as well as his experience in mergers and acquisitions are tremendous assets to our Board."

Commenting on his election, Wilmott said, "I look forward to being part of this Board and working with my fellow members and Darden's leadership team to build on the strong momentum they have created across the business."

Mr. Wilmott, age 60, has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Penn National Gaming, Inc., a leading operator and owner of gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment, since November 2013. Previously, he served as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, Wilmott served as Chief Operating Officer of Harrah's Entertainment, Inc. (now Caesars Entertainment Corporation), and as Division President of the Eastern Division. Additionally, Wilmott serves on the Board of Directors of Penn National Gaming, Inc. and is the current Chairman of the American Gaming Association.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. Our people equal our success, and we are proud to employ 180,000 team members in more than 1,700 restaurants. Together, we create memorable experiences for nearly 390 million guests each year in communities across North America. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

