Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; Authorizes New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; And Reaffirms Financial Outlook For The Full Fiscal Year

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights, Comparisons Versus Same Fiscal Quarter Last Year

Total sales increased 3.5% to $2.13 billion driven by the addition of 40 net new restaurants and a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 0.9%

driven by the addition of 40 net new restaurants and a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 0.9% Same-restaurant sales by brand:







+2.2% for Olive Garden

-5.4% for Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen





+2.6% for LongHorn Steakhouse

-1.9% for Yard House





+1.5% for The Capital Grille

-4.2% for Seasons 52





+1.2% for Eddie V's

-4.2% for Bahama Breeze

Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased 3.0% to $1.38 compared to last year's diluted net earnings per share

The Company repurchased approximately $95 million of its outstanding common stock

"I'm pleased with our results this quarter as we continued to gain market share," said CEO Gene Lee. "Our teams remained focused on improving the guest experience by focusing on our back-to-basics operating philosophy and leveraging our competitive advantages, all while managing costs effectively."

Segment Performance

Segment profit represents sales, less costs for food and beverage, restaurant labor, restaurant expenses and marketing expenses. Beginning in fiscal 2020, our calculation of segment profit now excludes non-cash real estate related expenses. Fiscal 2019 segment profit has been restated to conform to the current year presentation.





Q1 Sales





Q1 Segment Profit



($ in millions)

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Consolidated Darden

$2,133.9

$2,061.4

3.5 %











Olive Garden

$1,090.2

$1,052.0

3.6 %

$228.9

$217.0

5.5 % LongHorn Steakhouse

$450.2

$430.4

4.6 %

$74.5

$71.6

4.1 % Fine Dining

$136.1

$129.9

4.8 %

$20.3

$20.2

0.5 % Other Business

$457.4

$449.1

1.8 %

$64.4

$67.9

(5.2) %

U.S. Same-Restaurant Sales Results



Q1

Olive Garden LongHorn

Steakhouse Same-Restaurant Sales 2.2% 2.6% Same-Restaurant Traffic (0.8)% 0.3% Pricing 2.2% 1.7% Menu-mix 0.8% 0.6%

Dividend Declared

Darden's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 0.8 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of approximately $95 million. In addition, yesterday, Darden's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock. This repurchase program does not have an expiration and replaces the previously existing share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook

The Company reaffirmed all aspects of its financial outlook for fiscal 2020:

Total sales growth of 5.3% to 6.3%, including approximately 2% growth related to the 53rd week

Same-restaurant sales growth of 1% to 2%

Approximately 50 gross and 44 net new restaurant openings

Total capital spending of $450 to $500 million

to Total inflation of approximately 2.5%

Effective tax rate of 10% to 11%

Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.30 to $6.45 including:

Approximately $0.15 related to the addition of the 53rd week

related to the addition of the 53rd week

Approximately - $0.05 related to the implementation of ASC-842 Lease Accounting

related to the implementation of ASC-842 Lease Accounting Approximately 124 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. NUMBER OF COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS



8/25/19 8/26/18 Olive Garden1 867 858 LongHorn Steakhouse 514 506 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen 165 157 Yard House 79 73 The Capital Grille2 59 58 Seasons 52 45 42 Bahama Breeze 42 40 Eddie V's 22 19 Darden Continuing Operations 1,793 1,753 1Includes six locations in Canada. 2Includes one The Capital Burger restaurant.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

8/25/2019

8/26/2018 Sales $ 2,133.9

$ 2,061.4 Costs and expenses:





Food and beverage 603.3

583.3 Restaurant labor 703.8

679.3 Restaurant expenses 372.4

357.9 Marketing expenses 68.7

66.5 General and administrative expenses 98.0

104.5 Depreciation and amortization 86.2

80.7 Impairments and disposal of assets, net —

0.1 Total operating costs and expenses $ 1,932.4

$ 1,872.3 Operating income 201.5

189.1 Interest, net 11.1

13.1 Earnings before income taxes 190.4

176.0 Income tax expense 18.6

7.1 Earnings from continuing operations $ 171.8

$ 168.9 Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $0.2 and $1.1, respectively (1.2)

(2.7) Net earnings $ 170.6

$ 166.2











Basic net earnings per share:





Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.40

$ 1.36 Losses from discontinued operations (0.01)

(0.02) Net earnings $ 1.39

$ 1.34 Diluted net earnings per share:





Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.38

$ 1.34 Losses from discontinued operations (0.01)

(0.02) Net earnings $ 1.37

$ 1.32 Average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic 122.9

123.8 Diluted 124.6

125.8

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)



8/25/2019

5/26/2019

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 350.8

$ 457.3 Receivables, net 51.1

88.3 Inventories 199.0

207.3 Prepaid income taxes 1.0

41.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68.4

98.1 Total current assets $ 670.3

$ 892.6 Land, buildings and equipment, net 2,611.0

2,552.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,996.7

— Goodwill 1,199.7

1,183.7 Trademarks 950.8

950.8 Other assets 291.0

313.1 Total assets $ 9,719.5

$ 5,892.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 343.7

$ 332.6 Accrued payroll 136.3

175.3 Accrued income taxes 19.8

11.6 Other accrued taxes 61.7

54.2 Unearned revenues 388.8

428.5 Other current liabilities 598.3

471.9 Total current liabilities $ 1,548.6

$ 1,474.1 Long-term debt 928.0

927.7 Deferred income taxes 165.5

156.9 Operating lease liability - non-current 4,265.5

— Deferred rent —

354.4 Other liabilities 430.6

587.1 Total liabilities $ 7,338.2

$ 3,500.2 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and surplus $ 1,692.9

$ 1,685.0 Retained earnings 789.9

806.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (101.0)

(98.2) Unearned compensation (0.5)

(0.8) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,381.3

$ 2,392.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,719.5

$ 5,892.8

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

8/25/2019

8/26/2018 Cash flows—operating activities





Net earnings $ 170.6

$ 166.2 Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax 1.2

2.7 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to cash flows:









Depreciation and amortization 86.2

80.7 Stock-based compensation expense 14.2

17.9 Change in current assets and liabilities and other, net (18.4)

(61.1) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 253.8

$ 206.4 Cash flows—investing activities



Purchases of land, buildings and equipment (117.1)

(106.4) Proceeds from disposal of land, buildings and equipment 2.6

0.8 Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (37.0)

— Purchases of capitalized software and changes in other assets, net (15.4)

(3.6) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations $ (166.9)

$ (109.2) Cash flows—financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 11.2

33.3 Dividends paid (108.1)

(93.0) Repurchases of common stock (94.8)

(31.3) Principal payments on capital and financing leases (1.3)

(1.6) Other, net 0.3

0.2 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations $ (192.7)

$ (92.4) Cash flows—discontinued operations





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations (0.7)

0.1 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations $ (0.7)

$ 0.1







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (106.5)

4.9 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 457.3

146.9 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 350.8

$ 151.8

