ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, June 21, 2018, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Gene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss fourth quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.
What:
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:
8:30 am ET, Thursday, June 21, 2018
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, dial 1-888-989-4365 and enter passcode 9993735 to join the call.
About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. Our people equal our success, and we are proud to employ more than 175,000 team members in over 1,700 restaurants. Together, we create memorable experiences for 380 million guests each year in communities across North America. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2018-fourth-quarter-conference-call-on-june-21-300656551.html
SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial
