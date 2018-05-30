Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Conference Call On June 21

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, June 21, 2018, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Gene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss fourth quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.