D.A.R.E. America and Affiliated D.A.R.E. Programs Reject Donations from Alcohol, Tobacco, Vaping, and Cannabis Industries

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the nearly 40 years since its inception, D.A.R.E. America and all affiliated local D.A.R.E. programs throughout the United States, as well as in dozens of other countries, have followed an absolute policy of never accepting donations from corporations, businesses, or individuals whose primary source of income results from the production and/or sale of alcohol, tobacco, vaping products, or cannabis.

On June 16th, 4Front Ventures Corp., a multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, issued a press release appearing in several online outlets, announcing a $75,000 donation to the City of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The release stated, in part, that $15,000 of the total donation would be given to the Elk Grove Village Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit's "…drug education efforts, a partnership with the D.A.R.E. America program, to provide drug resistance education to middle school students."

"4Front Ventures Corp. statement regarding a donation in support of Elk Grove Village's D.A.R.E program is misleading and untrue. Neither D.A.R.E. America nor the Elk Grove Village D.A.R.E. program was aware of either the donation or the press release. D.A.R.E. America does not accept and prohibits local D.A.R.E. programs from accepting donations from any individual or business whose primary source of income is derived from the production or sale of cannabis, alcohol, tobacco, or vaping products," stated Richard Mahan, D.A.R.E. America's Chief Operating Officer.

Mahan continued by stating, "4Front Ventures Corp. has attempted to improve its image by announcing a donation to support the most recognized drug prevention education program in the world without ever directly contacting, communicating, or discussing the donation prior to announcement with either the local Elk Grove Village D.A.R.E. program or D.A.R.E. America. It not only is a false message, it sends the wrong message to students, families, and communities in Elk Grove Village, in Illinois, and throughout the United States."

Launched in 1983, D.A.R.E. is a comprehensive K-12 education program taught in thousands of schools throughout America, as well as in dozens of other countries. D.A.R.E.'s official mission today is teaching students good decision-making skills to help them to lead safe and healthy lives. While D.A.R.E. curricula address drugs, it also focuses on violence, bullying, internet safety, and other high risk circumstances that could be a part of the daily life of students. For more information, visit www.dare.org.

SOURCE D.A.R.E. America

Related Links

http://www.dare.org

