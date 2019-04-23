Dare. Design. Deliver: Ericsson D-Fifteen debuts in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced the upcoming launch of Ericsson D-Fifteen, a new innovation and co-creation center at the company's Santa Clara office, which will serve as a launching pad for the next industrial revolution, powered by 5G.

The 5G-connected facility represents Ericsson's evolution in Silicon Valley, bringing multiple core capabilities together under one roof. D-Fifteen combines the company's collaborative spirit with leading technologies to provide a high-powered platform for building impactful and unique solutions, driven by co-creation and innovative partnerships.

The facility is under construction and will open in the summer of 2019.

Margaret Herndon, Head of Marketing and Communications for Ericsson North America says: "D-Fifteen will be a place for experimentation and collaboration, a showcase for the promising technologies that 5G will empower. This facility will bring together the brightest minds in Ericsson and, working with our partners, we'll tap into the fast-moving, boundary-breaking spirit of Silicon Valley to bring about the next evolution in mobile networks. We want our partners to dare, design and deliver all in one world-class facility."

D-Fifteen builds on Ericsson's history of more than 140 years of innovation. From automated switches in the 1920s, to Bluetooth in 1999 and the first mobile broadband network in 2004, the company has a track record of bold innovation.

The name D-Fifteen is a nod to that history. The first Ericsson workshop, where Lars-Magnus Ericsson, his wife Hilda and their partner Carl Johan Andersson created their first products back in 1876, was located at Drottninggatan 15 in Stockholm. The name of the new center links to those beginnings and the spirit of innovation and leadership that has remained in Ericsson's DNA ever since.

D-Fifteen will be an incubator for the big ideas that will push the boundaries of what mobile technology can do. Customers, partners and the Silicon Valley ecosystem community will be invited to collaborate around how their products and services will be affected by 5G technologies and get a firsthand look at the latest Ericsson innovations within Core, Edge Computing, AI and Cloud.

The center will bring together key areas of Ericsson's technology innovators into one location. The first of those to join D-Fifteen include:

D-15 IoT Studio : A hands-on testing ground, where Ericsson engineers will roll up their sleeves and put connected technology to the test.

A hands-on testing ground, where Ericsson engineers will roll up their sleeves and put connected technology to the test. D-15 Labs: A 5G testbed where service providers and partners will pressure test the multi-layered networks that are at the heart of the 5G experience and enable the promising technologies of the future like self-driving cars and the Industrial Internet of Things.

To learn more about Ericsson D-Fifteen, visit www.ericsson.com/D-Fifteen

