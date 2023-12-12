Darena Solutions, Leidos and SLI Compliance Announce Strategic Initiative to Launch Healthcare Apps Verification Program with Focus on AI

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to address the growing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare, Darena Solutions, in collaboration with Leidos and SLI Compliance, today unveiled a new industry leading initiative: a robust verification process tailored for AI applications built using Substitutable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies (SMART) on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR).

The upsurge in AI innovation within healthcare has been remarkable, but its integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) continues to be a challenge. We have recognized the growing demand for a streamlined process for vetting and seamlessly incorporating AI into EHRs. This new program aims to bridge this gap, offering developers, providers, and end-users support for safe, effective, and seamless AI application integration and deployment.

This is the first time that two Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) approved test labs have come together to develop requirements for such a verification program. Leidos' Accredited Testing and Evaluation (AT&E) team has certified a diverse array of security and healthcare products for more than 20 years. Leidos AT&E began offering ONC Certification in 2022. The teams at Darena, Leidos, and SLI have been diligently collaborating to establish a standardized procedure for vetting developer applications before integrating them with larger Electronic Health Information (EHI) organization's systems.

SLI Compliance has offered health IT testing services as an ONC Authorized Test Laboratory (ONC-ATL) since 2010 and certification services as an ONC Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB) since 2018. Leidos and SLI Compliance recognize the transformative potential of AI in healthcare. By establishing individual verification processes tailored for AI apps using SMART on FHIR, they reiterate their commitment to innovation, patient care, and the seamless flow of data across the healthcare ecosystem.

"In this collaboration, we are dedicated to leveraging our collective strengths to support healthcare technology innovation. Together with Darena Solution and SLI, we are committed to the future of FHIR applications, as we build upon the core principles of the ONC's Standardized API for patient and population services criteria standards and requirements, while guided by rigorous standards of privacy and security within the healthcare ecosystem," said Samantha A. Taylor, ONC Testing and Certification IT Director – Health at Leidos.

"SLI Compliance is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Darena Solutions in leveraging their MeldRx platform in the verification of AI applications using SMART on FHIR. The MeldRx platform allows us to evaluate interoperability of AI applications to help offer providers and end-users the support they've been looking for. We're excited to help in the process of bridging this gap and bring more confidence to the industry around interoperability" said Traci Mapps, Vice President, SLI Compliance.

The initiative will focus on:

Vetting AI Apps: Reviewing AI-driven apps for alignment with clinical, technical, and ethical standards.

Promoting interoperability across various EHR systems, with the goal of enhancing patient care and data access. Promoting Trust: Supporting healthcare professionals and patients through verified AI applications, knowing they have undergone a rigorous evaluation process.

The program will leverage Darena Solutions' MeldRx platform, which simplifies the development, testing, and deployment of SMART specification-based apps.

"As AI becomes increasingly prevalent in healthcare, there's a dire need for a system that ensures these solutions not only integrate seamlessly but are also trustworthy and clinically beneficial," commented Pawan Jindal, MD, Founder and CEO of Darena Solutions. "This collaboration marks a significant step in that direction."

To learn more about how MeldRx can help streamline the deployment of healthcare apps, get early access, or schedule a demo, visit meldrx.com. For a hands-on experience with MeldRx, visit Darena Solutions at ViVE 2024 Booth 2424 in the InterOpNOW Pavilion.

ABOUT DARENA SOLUTIONS

Darena Solutions delivers an ecosystem of FHIR® enabled interoperability, regulatory compliance, and analytics solutions to EHRs, providers, and payers. In addition to MeldRx, Darena Solutions provides regulatory solutions MyMipsScore™ and BlueButtonPRO. MyMipsScore is one of the leading solutions for MIPS that, as a CMS Qualified Registry, supports all eCQMs and registry measures. BlueButtonPRO was the nation's first 2015 Edition ONC-certified FHIR API solution and has one of the largest listings of live FHIR APIs as per the HealthIT.gov Lantern Dashboard. By creating channels for data sharing between providers, payers, and patients, Darena enables healthcare organizations to achieve interoperability compliance and derive insights for prospective decision-making, resulting in better patient outcomes. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT LEIDOS

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 47,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit the Leidos website.

ABOUT SLI COMPLIANCE

SLI Compliance® is an independent division under parent organization GLI® LLC. As an accredited lab under the National Voluntary Accreditation Program (NVLAP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (NVLAP Lab Code 200733-0: TESTING), SLI Compliance offers high-quality compliance testing and certification services to some of the most regulated industries. As an Office of the National Coordinator Authorized Test Lab (ONC-ATL) and Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB), SLI Compliance is authorized to perform Health IT testing and certification for the ONC's Health IT Certification Program. In addition to the Health IT industry, SLI Compliance is accredited by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission as a Voting System Test Lab (VSTL) qualified to test voting systems to Federal standards. SLI Compliance provides a full range of Voting System Testing Services and Election Support Services to international, state, and local governing bodies. For more information, please visit the SLI Compliance website at SLI Compliance, An Independent Test Laboratory and Certification Body.

