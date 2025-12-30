DAREU to Unveil Three High-Performance Gaming Peripherals at CES 2026

Beyond product launches, DAREU is seeking global distributors to expand its footprint

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAREU, the gaming peripheral brand built on the ethos "DARE TO BE YOU," is set to present its latest lineup of gaming peripherals at CES 2026, unveiling three new products that reflect the brand's ongoing pursuit of performance, design innovation, and player-centric engineering. The showcase will take place from January 6 to 9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1, Booth 31931 , where visitors can experience the Ultra75 hall effect magnetic keyboard, the Ultra07 gaming mouse, and the Red Dot Design Award–winning GT87 keyboard.

Product Highlights

Headlining the launch is the Ultra75 hall effect magnetic keyboard, a compact 75% layout designed for gamers and enthusiasts who value both customization and competitive performance. The model introduces a tool-free quick-release design, enabling users to access internal components with ease. Multiple connection options, including wired, 2.4G wireless, and Bluetooth, support flexible setups across gaming and productivity environments. Performance-oriented features such as an 8000Hz polling rate, ultra-low 0.1ms key latency, and real-time adjustable actuation down to 0.01mm highlight the keyboard's competitive focus. A built-in color display capable of image and GIF playback adds a layer of personalization, while a multi-function control knob allows intuitive volume and system control. Internally, FR4 plates combined with Poron foam and an IXPE switch pad are engineered to deliver consistent acoustics and a refined typing feel, supported by an 8000mAh battery for extended wireless use.

Alongside the keyboard debut, DAREU will introduce the Ultra07 gaming mouse, built around a snap-together shell design that emphasizes modularity and durability. Powered by the AIM-750U sensor, the mouse delivers up to 30,000 DPI, 750 IPS tracking speed, and 50G acceleration, targeting high-precision gameplay across genres. An 8000Hz polling rate ensures rapid response, while switches rated for 100 million clicks underline long-term reliability. With triple-mode connectivity (wired, 2.4G wireless, and Bluetooth), the Ultra07 adapts to diverse usage scenarios. Despite its performance specifications, the mouse maintains a balanced profile, weighing approximately 70 grams and housing a 300mAh battery to support extended sessions without compromising agility.

Completing the trio is the GT87 TMR magnetic switch keyboard, a recipient of the Red Dot Design Award that combines distinctive aesthetics with advanced switch technology. The keyboard features TMR magnetic switches, enabling precise input control and a smooth keystroke experience. Carbon fiber–texture keycaps contribute to its premium visual identity while reinforcing durability. With support for wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4G wireless connections, an 8000Hz polling rate, full RGB lighting, and an 8000mAh battery, the GT87 is positioned as a high-performance solution for users seeking both design recognition and technical capability.

Global Distribution Opportunity

In parallel with its product launches, DAREU is expanding its global distribution network. The brand has built a solid regional presence, with established market visibility in Vietnam and a growing footprint in Korea's online mechanical keyboard segment.

DAREU's full product lineup is also available across major global e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, OZON, Ali Express, and TikTok Shop, where select products have shown consistent sales traction. Potential partners can learn more by visiting DAREU's CES booth or www.dareu.com

About DAREU

Founded in 2006, DAREU operates with a singular mission: to break rules and create gear for gamers who lead, compete, and push boundaries. The brand's "DARE TO BE YOU" mantra is reflected in every product, from the Ultra07's modularity to the GT87's award-winning design, positioning DAREU not just as a hardware provider, but as a companion for players who refuse to conform.

