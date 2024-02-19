Daria Kilkeary Joins Bluspark to Lead Enterprise Sales and Consulting

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluspark, a leading provider of innovative logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daria Kilkeary as the new Commercial Director of Enterprise Sales and Consulting. In her role, Daria will be instrumental in driving the company's growth within the enterprise sector, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the Bluspark team.

Daria Kilkeary
With a proven track record in developing strategic partnerships and delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of enterprise clients, Daria is well-positioned to lead Bluspark's expansion in the dynamic transportation technology landscape.

"Daria Kilkeary's extensive cross-selling experience and leadership in enterprise sales make her an excellent addition to the Bluspark team," said Mike Burke, Director of Operations at Bluspark. "Her deep understanding of client needs, coupled with her innovative approach, aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions. We are excited to welcome her on board and are confident that her contributions will further enhance our position in the market."

Prior to joining Bluspark, Daria held various leadership roles at renowned global 3PL companies such as APL Logistics and Maersk. Her tenure at these organizations was marked by a steadfast commitment to driving revenue growth and fostering long term client relationships.

Bluspark looks forward to leveraging Daria's strategic insights and leadership to significantly enhance its market presence. Her responsibilities will encompass crafting and implementing sales strategies, fostering crucial partnerships, and ensuring the delivery of top-notch consulting services to our clients.

Bluspark's experts provide real-world, implementable solutions that bridge the gap between transportation and technology. Our team is fluent across many supply chain domains, including ocean transportation, import and export supply chain management, procurement, consulting, last-mile logistics, software development, and data science. Learn more at https://blusparkglobal.com/.

