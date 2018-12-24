Darico Announces Partnership With RDK Property Developer Aiming to Examine few Proof of Concepts in the Real Estate Industry

Disruptive Blockchain-startup company, Darico, has announced details of its three Proof of Concepts (POCs) for the Dubai Real Estate industry, in partnership with RDK Group, one of UAE's premier property developer.

The Proof of Concepts include renting luxury hotel-apartments, starting from January 2019, purchase of real estate via crypto-payments, in 5-year installments, in addition to investing in tokenized apartments, all possible by paying in Darico Ecosystem Coin (DEC).

In particular, the second POC aims to bridge the credit alternative from the conventional financial system directly to the DEC token holders.

"We are delighted to examine these Proof of Concepts in partnership with RDK Group. This is an exciting time for blockchain in Dubai, and Darico is on the forefront of this new wave as we look towards Dubai's integrated blockchain solution being completed by 2020," said

Mojtaba Asadian, Founder and CEO of Darico.

On the topic of Dubai's embracing of blockchain, Asadian said, "This will see blockchain, digital assets and tokenization adopted on a mass-scale. Darico and RDK together are leading by example and changing the way that Dubai invests in property - and the future."

"The RDK vision, of providing excellence with innovation, is shared by Darico, and we are proud to partner with them in order to validate crypto-payments through DEC for hospitality services and property-payment solutions," said Mohamed Al Ketbi, Managing Director of RDK Property.

Darico's partnership with RDK group includes 30 luxury apartments, valued at USD $25 million. It is focused on the three Real Estate POCs, the success of which will result in an extension towards larger projects.

The POCs help to establish Darico as a pioneer startup, that aims to bridge together the crypto and conventional financial worlds, in preparation for the burgeoning wealth transfer from fiat to crypto.

About Darico

Launched in 2016 with the vision to deliver an integrated crypto-ecosystem of adoptable tools and products, Darico is incorporated in the Swiss Crypto Valley (Zug), and is strengthened by team members internationally, including Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Poland and Ukraine. Darico's ecosystem consists of: Digital Wallet, Terminal, Exchange, Debit Card and Index Fund.

Darico is tokenizing its shares into DECS, which will be distributed for free to existing token holders before 27th December 2018.

Learn more about Darico, the components of the ecosystem and the status of their development at: https://darico.io/en/.

