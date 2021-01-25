Darien Group Announces Business Expansion With Strategic Hires And Internal Promotion

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darien Group, a branding and communications agency serving alternative investment managers, today announced the hiring of two executives, Lauren De Paola and Timothy Leung, as well as the promotion of Olena Moiseeva. These Partner-level appointments significantly expand the firm's service offerings, adding deeper expertise on Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") and Investor Relations advisory to existing strengths in brand development, capital raise materials, website development, and video production services.

"Lauren and Tim's capabilities, pedigrees, and standards of excellence are transformative to Darien Group's development and maturation," said Charlie Ittner, Managing Partner of Darien Group. "In our first five years, we established our firm as the leading branding agency for the investment management space, partnering with blue-chip clients around the world. With an expanded suite of advisory services, we are pleased to offer our clients a more robust set of communications and consulting offerings, delivering on our core mission of supporting their most central business objectives."

Lauren De Paola appointed to Partner, Head of Communications and Sustainability. Lauren leads brand identity and website development projects, video production, and ESG advisory, including process integration, portfolio-level KPIs and materiality assessments, as well as the creation of internal and external reporting.



Lauren brings over 17 years of marketing, communications, and investor relations experience to the firm, as well as robust sustainability expertise. Most recently, she served as the Director of Communications for First Reserve.

Tim Leung appointed to Partner. Tim leads the firm's capital raising and investor relations strategic advisory practice, improving client strategies toward fund formation and structuring and developing marketing collateral and offering documents.



Tim is an experienced investor relations, fundraising, business development, and marketing professional with over a decade of expertise in alternative investments and capital markets. Most recently, he served as the Director of Investor Relations for Vida Capital.

Olena Moiseeva promoted to Partner, Head of Design. Olena will continue leading all aspects of visual brand development, graphic design, and web development, managing the firm's deep bench of design, production, and programming professionals.



Olena has been with Darien Group for four years and brings more than a decade of international graphic design expertise to the firm.

Since its founding in 2015, Darien Group has served more than 100 clients in the investment management industry. Darien Group's services span fund marketing materials and general collateral, brand and website development, Annual General Meeting support, video production, ESG advisory, and other original and strategic content creation.

Darien Group is a strategic branding and communications agency founded specifically to serve the needs of clients in the investment management industry. The firm combines a creative approach with deep understanding of the private equity, real estate investment, hedge fund, and venture capital industries, developing and producing brands, digital platforms, supporting collateral, and fundraise materials that help its clients more effectively achieve their business goals.

