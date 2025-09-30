DARIGOLD PREPARES TO RING IN THE HOLIDAYS WITH RETURN OF BELOVED EGGNOG

Northwest Favorite Marks the Season with Creamy Tradition and Festive Flavor

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With crisp air and falling leaves marking the arrival of autumn and the return of the holiday season, Darigold, Inc. is bringing back a beloved Northwest Holiday tradition – it's rich, creamy eggnog. For many families, the return of Darigold's Old Fashioned and Classic Eggnog varieties marks the unofficial start of the holiday season.

Darigold eggnog is returning in both Classic and Traditional varieties. Both varieties are widely available at grocery, membership warehouse, and convenience stores, as well as online at Amazon.com. Visit Darigold.com to find retailer near you.

Both varieties of Darigold eggnog are made with cage free eggs, milk and cream from Northwest Dairy Association member farms, natural flavors, and spices. The Old Fashioned eggnog is extra creamy and has hints of nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger, while the Classic combines the rich flavor of custard with hints of nutmeg, giving it a more traditional flavor.

"Darigold eggnog has been part of family holiday traditions and celebrations for generations," said Dave McVicker, Chief Commercial Officer at Darigold, who leads the company's consumer products division. "Its return to store shelves is more than just a seasonal product launch, it's a sign that the holidays are near, and a reminder of the simple joys that bring families and friends together."

Darigold's Old Fashioned and Classic Eggnog will be widely available at grocery stores, membership warehouse stores, and convenience stores. Its Classic Eggnog is also available online at Amazon.com. To find Darigold eggnog at a retailer near you, visit Darigold.com/products.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 250 family-owned farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Darigold processes approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. The company produces a full line of dairy products for retail, foodservice, commodity, and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy producers. Darigold operates 12 production facilities throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. The company maintains a second office in the Boise, Idaho area, as well as global satellite offices in Mexico and Asia. For more information, visit Darigold.com.

SOURCE Darigold, Inc.