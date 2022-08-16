Darin DeWitt Joins Morgan Samuels as Senior Client Partner

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels, a leading retained executive search firm, today announced that Darin DeWitt has joined the firm as Senior Client Partner, leading the Healthcare and Life Sciences practice, in Los Angeles.

Darin joins Morgan Samuels from Odgers Berndtson, where he led the firm's Healthcare Services practice and was a member of their Private Equity and CFO practices. He is among the preeminent talent advisors to healthcare Boards, CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors.

Previously, Darin spent 11 years at Caldwell Partners as Managing Partner, co-leading their Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Earlier in his career, he worked at Heidrick & Struggles and Highland Partners. Prior to executive search, Darin spent several years in healthcare services.

Bert Hensley, CEO of Morgan Samuels: "We are thrilled to have Darin on our team. His commitment to excellence in all he does for his clients is a perfect fit for our firm."

Darin commented, "I am thrilled to join Morgan Samuels. The firm's focus on quality and commitment to allocating resources on every search, to maximize efficiency, brings tremendous benefit and value to our clients. The rigor with which everyone approaches a search is phenomenal and aligns well with my focus on high quality execution."

