daring™ Announces Rapid Foodservice Expansion of Plant-Based Chicken through Strategic Dot Foods Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- daring , the creator of 100% plant-based chicken made with minimally processed ingredients, announces today a partnership with Dot Foods , North America's largest food industry redistributor that services wholesalers and distributors a broad range of products. This marks a critical milestone for daring, providing immediate access and availability of foodservice SKUs to food distributors across the country.

With this partnership, U.S. distributors can purchase daring's plant-based chicken in Original and Breaded. This now offers foodservice channels the ability to expand plant-based menu options giving more customers a plant-based chicken alternative that delivers on the look, taste, pull and mouthfeel of the traditional animal protein.

"When we launched daring, we created the brand with a mission to eliminate chicken as a form of protein in our food systems," said daring Co-Founder and CEO Ross Mackay. "Partnering Dot Foods allows us to rapidly propel new avenues for the brand, providing more consumer access to our signature daring pieces that are better for you and better for the environment."

Each of daring's offerings are 100% plant-based, high in protein and non-GMO with few natural ingredients - water, soy protein concentrate, sunflower oil, natural flavoring and spices. Additionally, daring is manufactured using a high-moisture extrusion process to help create the perfect taste and texture without sacrificing nutritional value.

To purchase daring online or learn more, visit www.daring.com and follow @daringfoods on Instagram.

About daring™

daring is the leader in clean plant-based chicken and was founded with a clear goal in mind: to remove chicken as a form of animal protein from our food system. Founded in 2018 by Ross Mackay and Eliott Kessas, daring launched in the U.S. in 2020 with its mission to create a more sustainable, delicious and nutritious plant-based option for an audience that consumes chicken multiple times per week. daring offers frozen pieces that are 100% plant-based, high in protein with just a handful of non-GMO ingredients and spices. daring is available in Original, Lemon & Herb, Cajun, and Breaded. daring is available online directly at www.daring.com and at Bristol Farms, Erewhon, Fresh Thyme, Gelson's, Roots Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Wegmans, as well as Just Salad locations nationwide. daring debuted its daring is caring giveback program in June 2020 – an ongoing initiative to donate a percentage of sales to game changers in the food, wellness, and social justice space. For more info, visit daring.com and follow along on social at @daringfoods .

About Dot Foods

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 134,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 45 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com .

